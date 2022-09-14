Read full article on original website
TCKEOS44
2d ago
There are too many more important subjects to teach than LGBTQ. It should not be mandatory. After class clubs could be offered. Perhaps teaching teens about balancing a checkbook, fixing computers, A/Cs, or plumbing makes more sense. Practical.
13
Nicole Schnapperman
2d ago
Where does my "right" to comment starts and ends when my comment should be edited. I just wanted to post that LGBTQ should not be teached at schools, that's the parents responsibilities, and the most important value to teach a child is Respect to all individuals.
8
Seymor Butts
2d ago
And that's exactly why the governor was correct in passing the Parental Rights Act. Being gay is a sexual lifestyle choice and it doesn't need to be taught or pushed into our school system.
7
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
Education official suggests removing Broward Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright
FORT LAUDERDALE - The chairman of the state's Florida Board of Education has suggested that Broward schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright should be fired for issues outlined in a grand jury report, which led to the suspension of four school board members, and for her defense of mask mandates. In a conference call on Thursday, education board chair Tom Grady asked whether Cartwright should be fired. The comment came after a discussion by the board about how Cartwright defied a COVID mask order that Gov. Ron DeSantis issued last year which called for parents to decide the issue of mask...
floridapolitics.com
School safety grand jury fallout continues with administrators’ exit, alternative discipline centers’ suspension
State Education Board briefed on grand jury report release that resulted in four Broward County School Board members' replacement. The grand jury report that resulted in four Broward County School Board members’ suspension has also triggered the exit of three Broward administrators and the discontinuation of Miami-Dade County’s “student success centers,” which were skewing incident reports.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade transit union endorses Marleine Bastien for County Commission
‘Over the past 40 years, Marleine has shown an unparalleled commitment to the Miami-Dade community.’. Nonprofit founder and executive Marleine Bastien’s bid for the Miami-Dade Commission just got a nod from the county’s largest union of transportation workers. Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 291 is throwing its support...
thepalmettopanther.com
Miami-Dade Schools Prohibits Students from Viewing Pulitzer Prize-winning Play
The Miami-Dade School Board recently announced that students will not be allowed to see the 20th-anniversary presentation of “Anna in the Tropics,” a play written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz. Miami New Drama offered to bus all students aged 14 and up to see the play, which will be shown in January 2023.
WSVN-TV
Broward School Board announces changes to district in response to grand jury report
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board announced several changes that it will implement in the district following findings from a grand jury report. Officials made the announcement at the same school board meeting on Tuesday that welcomed four new members appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Torey Alston, Ryan Reiter, Manuel “Nandy” Serrano and Kevin Tynan.
Wilton Manors elected officials say yes to nearly tripling their salaries
Just two months before the next city election, the Wilton Manors mayor and commission had an important vote of their own — giving themselves a raise. The commission had already given initial approval, saying their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County’s 31 cities. They gave final approval Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Gary Resnick casting the lone no vote. Come ...
floridabulldog.org
Surfside, still shaken by condo collapse, caught up in conflict-of-interest allegations involving vice mayor and his construction company
Prior to his run for a Surfside Town Commission seat, Jeffrey Rose received stern guidance from Miami-Dade’s ethics watchdog about not voting on matters in which his construction business and his clients “would or might, directly or indirectly, profit or be enhanced.”. Yet, six months into his tenure...
LGBTQ groups decry DeSantis as a threat, and rally behind Crist for governor
Charlie Crist promised Wednesday to fight for LGBTQ Floridians and pledged to undo a range of what he described as harmful and divisive policies implemented by Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Make no mistake. I’m running for governor to be a friend and ally, loyal ally to the LGBTQ community. The truth is we’re all children of God. We all deserve dignity. We all deserve respect and to be treated fairly,” ...
islandernews.com
Miami moves to temporarily take over Virginia Key Outdoor Center, and casts an eye on future of homeless encampment
Diana Perez said Aug. 12 "is the day I will never forget," telling City of Miami commissioners Tuesday morning, recalling the events that transpired at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center that day when she was approached by seven police officers and, later, two code enforcement officers, in front of children as she worked as the center's marketing director.
floridaconstructionnews.com
First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
Tensions Rise, Police Escort Resident Out at NSID Meeting Following Comments on Heron Bay Land Purchase
At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, North Springs Improvement District gave the city of Parkland an ultimatum: Either approve your contract to purchase part of the former Heron Bay Golf Course, or we will select East Coast Developers to purchase the property. The development comes as both East Coast...
Click10.com
Miami Beach commissioner thinks putting bounty on iguanas could curb growing population
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – They’re invasive and destructive, and in the last few years Miami Beach residents say the iguana population has been expanding exponentially. “Something more needs to be done,” said resident Barbara Benis. She said she had to re-build her sea wall after iguanas destroyed it.
Florida’s First Lady Blasts Crist’s Running Mate In Dysfunctional “Sped Teacher” Comparison
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernández-Mats, head of the teachers’ union in Miami, one of the biggest in the nation, says her experience with special needs children will help her “deal with the dysfunctional legislature.” Really… At a campaign event on Tuesday, Hernández-Mats introduced
WSVN-TV
Commissioners approve zoning plans for Miami Freedom Park to begin construction
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Freedom Park project cleared a major hurdle when city commissioners approved a final zoning vote. The Miami Commission’s decision on Tuesday night allows the construction of the soccer stadium to begin in the near future. David Beckham and co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas can...
Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida
After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich’s actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it’s ...
wlrn.org
'Every challenge creates an opportunity': Miami-Dade budget tries to turn housing crisis into 'win-win-win'
As it does every year, Miami-Dade County is in the midst of setting a budget for the coming fiscal year. But unlike other years, the county is facing a housing affordability crisis that is consistently ranked as the deepest crisis in the nation. Reacting to this, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine...
Proposal to build homes for homeless in Virginia Key falls under scrutiny, again
MIAMI - The proposal to build tiny homes for the homeless on historic Virginia Key is falling under scrutiny yet again. On Tuesday, City of Miami Commissioners held a discussion on the topic and dozens of people shared their opinions. The majority of people CBS4 heard from are opposed to the idea.About a dozen protestors gathered outside of Miami City Hall."Say no to Virginia Key! Say no to Virginia Key!"The message they're chanting comes with different reasons."This looks like deliberate apathy and smells of corruption," says one man.Some fearing the future for those experiencing homelessness."They will be five miles from...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
Click10.com
Miami man facing voter fraud charges appears in court
MIAMI – A Miami man appeared in court on Friday defending himself after facing charges of election fraud. Ronald Lee Miller, 57, was one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Election Crimes and Security task force in mid-August, and spoke to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
Click10.com
Police: Miami high schooler arrested for bringing BB gun to campus
MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami Northwestern Senior High School student for having a BB gun on campus Friday morning, officials said. Students tell Local 10 News that the incident occurred during a math class. According to a parent, whose child was in the class, the teacher stepped out...
