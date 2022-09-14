ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

TCKEOS44
2d ago

There are too many more important subjects to teach than LGBTQ. It should not be mandatory. After class clubs could be offered. Perhaps teaching teens about balancing a checkbook, fixing computers, A/Cs, or plumbing makes more sense. Practical.

Nicole Schnapperman
2d ago

Where does my "right" to comment starts and ends when my comment should be edited. I just wanted to post that LGBTQ should not be teached at schools, that's the parents responsibilities, and the most important value to teach a child is Respect to all individuals.

Seymor Butts
2d ago

And that's exactly why the governor was correct in passing the Parental Rights Act. Being gay is a sexual lifestyle choice and it doesn't need to be taught or pushed into our school system.

CBS Miami

Education official suggests removing Broward Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright

FORT LAUDERDALE - The chairman of the state's Florida Board of Education has suggested that Broward schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright should be fired for issues outlined in a grand jury report, which led to the suspension of four school board members, and for her defense of mask mandates. In a conference call on Thursday, education board chair Tom Grady asked whether Cartwright should be fired. The comment came after a discussion by the board about how Cartwright defied a COVID mask order that Gov. Ron DeSantis issued last year which called for parents to decide the issue of mask...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

School safety grand jury fallout continues with administrators’ exit, alternative discipline centers’ suspension

State Education Board briefed on grand jury report release that resulted in four Broward County School Board members' replacement. The grand jury report that resulted in four Broward County School Board members' suspension has also triggered the exit of three Broward administrators and the discontinuation of Miami-Dade County's "student success centers," which were skewing incident reports.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade transit union endorses Marleine Bastien for County Commission

'Over the past 40 years, Marleine has shown an unparalleled commitment to the Miami-Dade community.'. Nonprofit founder and executive Marleine Bastien's bid for the Miami-Dade Commission just got a nod from the county's largest union of transportation workers. Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 291 is throwing its support...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thepalmettopanther.com

Miami-Dade Schools Prohibits Students from Viewing Pulitzer Prize-winning Play

The Miami-Dade School Board recently announced that students will not be allowed to see the 20th-anniversary presentation of "Anna in the Tropics," a play written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz. Miami New Drama offered to bus all students aged 14 and up to see the play, which will be shown in January 2023.
MIAMI, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Aventura, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WSVN-TV

Broward School Board announces changes to district in response to grand jury report

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board announced several changes that it will implement in the district following findings from a grand jury report. Officials made the announcement at the same school board meeting on Tuesday that welcomed four new members appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Torey Alston, Ryan Reiter, Manuel "Nandy" Serrano and Kevin Tynan.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Wilton Manors elected officials say yes to nearly tripling their salaries

Just two months before the next city election, the Wilton Manors mayor and commission had an important vote of their own — giving themselves a raise. The commission had already given initial approval, saying their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County's 31 cities. They gave final approval Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Gary Resnick casting the lone no vote. Come ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
floridabulldog.org

Surfside, still shaken by condo collapse, caught up in conflict-of-interest allegations involving vice mayor and his construction company

Prior to his run for a Surfside Town Commission seat, Jeffrey Rose received stern guidance from Miami-Dade's ethics watchdog about not voting on matters in which his construction business and his clients "would or might, directly or indirectly, profit or be enhanced.". Yet, six months into his tenure...
SURFSIDE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

LGBTQ groups decry DeSantis as a threat, and rally behind Crist for governor

Charlie Crist promised Wednesday to fight for LGBTQ Floridians and pledged to undo a range of what he described as harmful and divisive policies implemented by Gov. Ron DeSantis. "Make no mistake. I'm running for governor to be a friend and ally, loyal ally to the LGBTQ community. The truth is we're all children of God. We all deserve dignity. We all deserve respect and to be treated fairly," ...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Dan Gelber
islandernews.com

Miami moves to temporarily take over Virginia Key Outdoor Center, and casts an eye on future of homeless encampment

Diana Perez said Aug. 12 "is the day I will never forget," telling City of Miami commissioners Tuesday morning, recalling the events that transpired at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center that day when she was approached by seven police officers and, later, two code enforcement officers, in front of children as she worked as the center's marketing director.
MIAMI, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
#High School#Black History#Florida Politics#Racism#The School Board#Hispanic
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida

After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich's actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it's ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Miami

Proposal to build homes for homeless in Virginia Key falls under scrutiny, again

MIAMI - The proposal to build tiny homes for the homeless on historic Virginia Key is falling under scrutiny yet again.  On Tuesday, City of Miami Commissioners held a discussion on the topic and dozens of people shared their opinions. The majority of people CBS4 heard from are opposed to the idea.About a dozen protestors gathered outside of Miami City Hall."Say no to Virginia Key! Say no to Virginia Key!"The message they're chanting comes with different reasons."This looks like deliberate apathy and smells of corruption," says one man.Some fearing the future for those experiencing homelessness."They will be five miles from...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami man facing voter fraud charges appears in court

MIAMI – A Miami man appeared in court on Friday defending himself after facing charges of election fraud. Ronald Lee Miller, 57, was one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Election Crimes and Security task force in mid-August, and spoke to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn't.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Miami high schooler arrested for bringing BB gun to campus

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami Northwestern Senior High School student for having a BB gun on campus Friday morning, officials said. Students tell Local 10 News that the incident occurred during a math class. According to a parent, whose child was in the class, the teacher stepped out...
MIAMI, FL

