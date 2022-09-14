ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson on contract: ‘Respectfully, I’m done talking about it’

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9c2G_0hvkAXGY00

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made it clear this past summer that he was not going to have contract extension talks with the Baltimore Ravens once the season started.

The pending free agent and former NFL MVP is now telling the media that he has no desire to continue re-hashing the situation in a public platform. He made that more than clear during his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

“Respectfully, I’m done talking about it. I told you guys before, I was going to be done with it Week 1. Week 1 is over with. We’re done talking about it. I’m focused on the Dolphins now.”

Lamar Jackson, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley

Despite Jackson making it clear that extension talks with the Ravens would conclude once the season opened against the New York Jets last week , he’s still being asked about it.

For good reason. The former first-round pick recently turned down a five-year contract extension offer worth $250 million . Said offer came with $133 million guaranteed. The issue here is guaranteed cash. Jackson is said to want a fully-guaranteed deal, similar to the five-year, $230 million contract Deshaun Watson inked with his new Cleveland Browns team during the offseason.

More recently, Russell Wilson was extended by the Denver Broncos on a five-year, $242.6 million deal with $124 million guaranteed. That came after the Arizona Cardinals gave Kyler Murray $103 million fully guaranteed on his extension.

Related: Lamar Jackson and NFL’s top QBs of 2022

Lamar Jackson not among NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pq4D0_0hvkAXGY00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson was on the field in Baltimore’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets. He completed 17-of-30 passes for 213 yards with three touchdowns and one inteception while adding 17 yards on the ground. Jackson suited up despite not playing anywhere near the value that he brings to the table for Baltimore.

  • Aaron Rodgers: 4 years, $200 million
  • Russell Wilson: 5 years, $245 million
  • Kyler Murray: 5 years, $230.5 million
  • Deshaun Watson: 5 years, $230 million
  • Patrick Mahomes: 10 years, $450 million

For his part, Jackson is earning a mere $23.02 million in 2022 after Baltimore picked up the final year of his rookie contact. That makes him the 15th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL on a per-year basis.

There’s now a good chance that Jackson will play under the franchise tag in 2023. Said value would be an average of the five highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. If the Ravens were to tag Jackson in 2024, he’d get a 125% pay raise.

For now, Jackson and his Ravens are preparing for the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 . He wants to put these contract discussions behind him. Whether the media follows suit remains to be seen.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Mvp#Espn#The New York Jets#The Denver Broncos#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy