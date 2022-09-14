Read full article on original website
Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
6 people injured in 2 shootings on Hennepin Avenue overnight Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS — Six people were injured in two separate shootings that happened just minutes and blocks apart on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday, Minneapolis police say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a shooting on the 400 block of Hennepin Ave. at 2:33 a.m. Saturday left a...
Demolition of old Kmart plaza in Minneapolis to begin this fall
MINNEAPOLIS — Everybody living on the south side of Minneapolis knows the old Uptown Kmart building now serves as a post office. "I worked there for three months — only lasted three months," laughed Luz Gonzalez, who frequents the area. It was a short employment run in a...
Thousands gather downtown for Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's
MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis Saturday for the Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's -- the largest Alzheimer's walk in the country. The walk raises money for the Alzheimer's Association, an organization that funds research, no-cost care and support programs for the community and advocacy efforts to further federal and state legislation on behalf of Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
Hands-free enforcement consistent in MN over three years since bill passed
MINNEAPOLIS — Vijay Dixit from Eden Prairie was perhaps the most vocal advocate for Minnesota's hands-free bill when it passed in 2019. He lost his daughter Shreya in 2007 to a distracted driving crash. Friday would have been her birthday. "She would be 34. Oh my God, she would...
Downtown Minneapolis streets to close ahead of Warehouse District Live
MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple streets in Downtown Minneapolis are scheduled to close ahead of the upcoming Warehouse District Live event. These roads, from Third to Seventh Street, will be closed to all motor vehicles during the evenings of Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The following streets will be...
'How do you identify?'
MINNEAPOLIS — Today is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. However, the LatinX community is one that includes many different communities--it's one that is not a monolith. Within the LatinX community are folks who identify differently. The best way to figure out how people identify themselves is to...
Minnesota's first female Somali principal leads with love
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Back in 2017, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert featured Gideon Pond Elementary School in his Land of 10,000 Stories, as then-principal Chris Bellmont worried about finding teachers who looked like the students they serve at school. Now, five years later, that elementary school in Burnsville has a...
3,300 calls, 0 injuries: Minneapolis Behavioral Crisis Response teams quietly winning over skeptics
MINNEAPOLIS — For the past nine months, two white vans carrying Minneapolis Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) teams, have quietly answered a lot of calls and addressed a lot of misconceptions. "A big misconception is that, first, there is a crisis line. That does not exist. It's just 911." said...
Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
Mothers team up to fight mental health stigma
ELK RIVER, Minnesota — It's been nearly two years since Janet Casperson and Shannon Lee lost their children to suicide. "We will forever look at life through a different lens," Lee said. Sam Casperson died Jan. 2, 2020. Six weeks later, his girlfriend Ashlyn Ripple died Feb.17, 2020. Casperson...
Scammers involved in phishing, romance scheme sentenced to prison in MN federal case
MINNEAPOLIS — At the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday, the leader of an enormous fraud scheme targeting both businesses and ordinary people was sent to prison to join his co-defendant. The defendants are Stephen Oseghale and Olumide Obidare — Nigerian nationals who were living in the U.S.
Wisconsin wine: Picking grapes at a Prescott vineyard
PRESCOTT, Wis. — Nestled among neighboring corn fields in Prescott, Wisconsin, is the Foy family's two-acre chunk of wine country. The vineyard is made up of one acre of red grapes, the other white, both bred by the University of Minnesota to withstand the Midwest's cold temperatures. "It's been...
Popularity of pickleball continues rise in both business, pleasure
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prides itself on being the “State of Hockey,” but a comparatively new sport that combines ping pong, tennis, and badminton, is gaining on it. The national pickleball director at Life Time, David Dutrieuille, says its popularity is exploding at a rate businesses have never seen.
Fall ideas for your home from Bachman's
MINNEAPOLIS — Fall is in the air... and maybe you're looking for some ways to freshen up your home's decor for the season. Celebrate the best of the harvest season at Bachman's Fall Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The annual tour brings the beauty of Bachman's seasonal...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, Sept. 15, communities across the United States will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Established as a national celebration more than 30 years ago, Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of the history, culture and contributions of Latinx communities in the U.S. What is Hispanic Heritage...
Canadian boy gets life-saving treatment at Minneapolis hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-year-old boy is helping bring awareness to a disease that's so rare only about a dozen children are treated for it every year at M Health Fairview. The Canadian-born boy is tested every year in Minnesota after surviving the rare, genetic condition called adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD.
Now 20 years in, 'Twin Cities Black Film Festival' founder to open new movie theater
MINNEAPOLIS — The 20th annual “Twin Cities Black Film Festival” starts with a meet-and-greet for filmmakers and film lovers Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. at Ties Lounge and Rooftop, a Black-owned business on Nicollet Mall. Then, the movies begin. While most of the films included in this year's...
Raptor Center admits 30,000th avian patient
ST PAUL, Minn. — For nearly 50 years, the University of Minnesota Raptor Center has been a leading facility in the treatment, rehabilitation and research of raptors. Since opening in 1974, the center has seen thousands of avian patients come through its doors, and as of August, that number officially reached 30,000 birds.
Propane tank blamed for 'explosion' during a fire at homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS — No one was injured Monday night when Minneapolis fire crews responded to a blaze burning near the Home Depot parking lot on New Brighton Boulevard. Just before 9 p.m. Monday, Minneapolis fire crews said they were sent out on a report of a large fire burning at a homeless encampment near the Quarry, Home Depot parking lot, located at 1520 New Brighton Boulevard.
