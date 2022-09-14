The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.

ARDEN HILLS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO