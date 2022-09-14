ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
Thousands gather downtown for Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis Saturday for the Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's -- the largest Alzheimer's walk in the country. The walk raises money for the Alzheimer's Association, an organization that funds research, no-cost care and support programs for the community and advocacy efforts to further federal and state legislation on behalf of Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
'How do you identify?'

MINNEAPOLIS — Today is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. However, the LatinX community is one that includes many different communities--it's one that is not a monolith. Within the LatinX community are folks who identify differently. The best way to figure out how people identify themselves is to...
Minnesota's first female Somali principal leads with love

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Back in 2017, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert featured Gideon Pond Elementary School in his Land of 10,000 Stories, as then-principal Chris Bellmont worried about finding teachers who looked like the students they serve at school. Now, five years later, that elementary school in Burnsville has a...
Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
Mothers team up to fight mental health stigma

ELK RIVER, Minnesota — It's been nearly two years since Janet Casperson and Shannon Lee lost their children to suicide. "We will forever look at life through a different lens," Lee said. Sam Casperson died Jan. 2, 2020. Six weeks later, his girlfriend Ashlyn Ripple died Feb.17, 2020. Casperson...
Wisconsin wine: Picking grapes at a Prescott vineyard

PRESCOTT, Wis. — Nestled among neighboring corn fields in Prescott, Wisconsin, is the Foy family's two-acre chunk of wine country. The vineyard is made up of one acre of red grapes, the other white, both bred by the University of Minnesota to withstand the Midwest's cold temperatures. "It's been...
Fall ideas for your home from Bachman's

MINNEAPOLIS — Fall is in the air... and maybe you're looking for some ways to freshen up your home's decor for the season. Celebrate the best of the harvest season at Bachman's Fall Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The annual tour brings the beauty of Bachman's seasonal...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, Sept. 15, communities across the United States will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Established as a national celebration more than 30 years ago, Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of the history, culture and contributions of Latinx communities in the U.S. What is Hispanic Heritage...
Raptor Center admits 30,000th avian patient

ST PAUL, Minn. — For nearly 50 years, the University of Minnesota Raptor Center has been a leading facility in the treatment, rehabilitation and research of raptors. Since opening in 1974, the center has seen thousands of avian patients come through its doors, and as of August, that number officially reached 30,000 birds.
Propane tank blamed for 'explosion' during a fire at homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS — No one was injured Monday night when Minneapolis fire crews responded to a blaze burning near the Home Depot parking lot on New Brighton Boulevard. Just before 9 p.m. Monday, Minneapolis fire crews said they were sent out on a report of a large fire burning at a homeless encampment near the Quarry, Home Depot parking lot, located at 1520 New Brighton Boulevard.
