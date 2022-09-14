So, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have split up. Yet simply because she is 25 and he is 47 – and a few of his previous relationships happen to have run into the ground when his partner hit a quarter of a century – he has been slaughtered and slandered online.But he did nothing wrong. The couple were together for five years; this was no “lounge lizard” situation where he dabbled for a few weeks and then tossed her cruelly aside. And I’m sorry, but you don’t spend that long in a relationship without being in love.He...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO