Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic
While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
Gigi Hadid Steps Out Solo Following Leonardo DiCaprio Fling: See Photos From Her Night on the Town
Stepping out. Gigi Hadid attended a private party for her new clothing line by herself following her summer fling with Leonardo DiCaprio. Gigi, 27, was the guest of honor at the New York City event on Tuesday, September 6, which celebrated the launch of her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.
Woman Who Dumped DiCaprio at 25 Married Younger Man: "Joke's On You, Leo"
Kristen Zang—who dated the actor from 1995 to 1999—said she felt "compelled" to speak out.
47-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly 'getting to know' 27-year-old Gigi Hadid. Fans are shocked she's over 25 due to his dating history.
DiCaprio broke up with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, months after her 26th birthday. The idea that he doesn't date anyone over 25 has become a meme.
Gigi Hadid Says Being Mom to 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai Is 'So Much Fun,' Calls Her a 'Blessing'
The model and ex Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai, their first child together, in September 2020 Gigi Hadid is loving life with her little girl. The 27-year-old model appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist where she opened up about being a mom to 2-year-old daughter Khai, calling her a "blessing." "I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," said Hadid, who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik. "It's so much fun," she added. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers,...
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio get cozy in intimate first pics since romance news
Things are heating up between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid. The rumored new couple was seen getting cozy while at a New York Fashion Week after-party in New York City over the weekend. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the two looked deep in conversation with DiCaprio, 47, whispering...
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Are Reportedly "Dating," And Leo Is "Very Attracted" To Gigi
First they're not actually dating, now they are...who knows where this is going next at this point.
Leni Klum, 18, Holds Hands & Skips With Mom Heidi As They Shop In NYC: Photos
It didn’t take long before Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum reunited after Leni left for college at the end of August! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was photographed having the time of their lives as they skipped through the streets of New York City hand in hand on Thursday, Sept. 8. Leni laughed and smiled as she spent time with her mom while wearing a casual combo of black sweatpants, a white windbreaker, white sneakers, and a black Chanel purse.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid moving to next level, but still ‘taking it slow’
Shock new couple Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have moved their romance into a more intimate phase, Page Six is told — but sources close to the pair say they are “taking it slow.”. Sources have been telling us for months that the model, 27, and the superstar...
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile in NYC after night out with Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio rocked his usual baseball hat while keeping a low profile on Wednesday following his night out with girlfriend Gigi Hadid over the weekend. The “Revenant” star, 47, took a spin around New York City in a white collared shirt, black shorts and a gray baseball hat. He concealed the bottom half of his face with a gray mask during the weekday escape with friends.
Gigi Hadid Spotted For The 1st Time Since Getting Close With Rumored Beau Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid, 27, looked radiant during her latest outing in New York City. The model, who is rumored to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, was photographed wearing a light blue button-down top that was open at the bottom under a black leather jacket, dark wide leg jeans, and black boots as she went on a solo stroll on Tuesday. She had her long blonde hair down and also wore sunglasses and carried a black purse as she gave a peace sign to nearby cameras.
Voices: In defence of Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life – and all adult age-gap relationships
So, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have split up. Yet simply because she is 25 and he is 47 – and a few of his previous relationships happen to have run into the ground when his partner hit a quarter of a century – he has been slaughtered and slandered online.But he did nothing wrong. The couple were together for five years; this was no “lounge lizard” situation where he dabbled for a few weeks and then tossed her cruelly aside. And I’m sorry, but you don’t spend that long in a relationship without being in love.He...
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Dionne Warwick Hilariously Weighs in on Leonardo DiCaprio's '25 Year' Dating Rule
Dionne Warwick is the latest celebrity to comment on Leonardo DiCaprio's controversial dating life, which has been the subject of an ongoing Twitter roast for weeks. The Don't Look Up star, 47, was trolled on social media following his recent breakup with ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone, who happened to turn 25 in June, perpetuating the rumors that the actor only dates women under the age of 25.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Is Officially Over
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have returned home to Los Angeles after celebrating their second wedding in Georgia and honeymooning in Italy. After arriving at LAX in a private jet, the newlyweds hopped into a waiting SUV to head home. Shortly after the plane landed, Radar reported that Affleck was...
Jennifer Lawrence Has A Great JLo And Ben Affleck Zinger When Asked About One Thing She Wished She Knew Before Marrying Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence has endeared herself to fans over the years, not only for her on-screen talents — as evidenced by four Academy Awards nominations and one win — but with her hilarious personality, authenticity and being an all-around total badass. The actress never seems afraid to say exactly how she feels, and she proved she really is just like us when she shared her excitement last year over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindling their relationship. J-Law conjured her Bennifer stan tendencies again, when she provided a great response to a question about her marriage to Cooke Maroney.
Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed shares insight on rumors she’s dating Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are the newest and hottest celebrities rumored to be dating. This week’s reports quickly went from they were “getting to know” each other- to they were dating. While the good-looking pair has not commented on the rumors, Gigi’s dad Mohamed Hadid has...
