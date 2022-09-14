ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Celebrate Life With Tequila Corrido

By Maria Dibut Galera
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqhZE_0hvk9U2l00

Las Vegas(KLAS)- If you are headed out to the Life Is Beautiful festival this weekend, you’ll surely hear about Tequila Corrido. They are the official tequila partner of the festival and to show us about some of the exquisite cocktails you will be able to enjoy is mixologist Thomas Burris.

