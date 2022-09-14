ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Climber’s parents: ‘She died doing what she loved to do’

By Kim Posey
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479BcS_0hvk9TA200

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said a Boulder woman died Tuesday after falling approximately 100 feet from the Black Wall climbing area. That’s a popular rock-climbing area north of Mount Spalding.

The sheriff’s office, Alpine Rescue Team and Flight For Life Colorado arrived to help the injured climber, but 22-year-old Maya Humeau died on scene.

Her parents, Thierry Humeau and Dana Chladek, talked with FOX31 and Channel 2 on Wednesday. They said Humeau was a senior at the University of Colorado Boulder who loved the outdoors and climbing.

“Climbing and living the Colorado lifestyle, she was so happy here,” Chladek said.

Adventure seemed to be in Humeau’s DNA. Her parents are Olympic athletes who competed in kayaking and canoeing events. She followed in their footsteps.

Climber dies after falling 100 feet off Black Wall

“She started kayaking with us. She went to the Junior World Championships,” her mother said.

Maya was also an accomplished skier who started climbing in France in her teens.

“She was not a daredevil, but she was getting very serious about climbing. She really loved it,” her father said.

But her parents say the climbs did make them worry.

“We were terrified every day. We talked about it a lot, and we always mentioned to her be really careful, double, triple check everything,” Chladek said.

Now the family says they are just trying to process what happened. “She died doing what she loved to do,” her father said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Boulder, CO
Accidents
Clear Creek County, CO
Accidents
Clear Creek County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Clear Creek County, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
People

Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Justice in Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer and Annette Schnee Murders Only Took Forty Years

In January 2015, officials in Summit County launched a new effort to find the killer of 21-year-old Annette Schnee and 29-year-old Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer, who were slain in January 1982, 33 years earlier. The multi-pronged approach included a public meeting, the launch of a website with information about the case, and distribution of a flier with a bold heading that would be phrased differently today: "Who Murdered These Girls?"
PARK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Bear brought down safely after climbing tree on CSU campus

A bear wandered onto the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins and was removed without injury by wildlife officials.Authorities initially warned students and faculty to avoid the north end of The Oval on the northeastern side of campus. That's because the bear was in a tree that's close to Ammons Hall. Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear and lowered it to the ground using a rope. Some students who were gathered nearby cheered and clapped when the bear was brought down safely.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climber#Dna#Canoeing#Accident#The Black Wall#Channel 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
Mix 104.3 KMXY

2 Colorado Women Drive into Cherry Creek Reservoir, Get Rescued

A couple of Colorado deputies put their swimming skills to use when they rescued two women from a quickly sinking vehicle. According to a report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies were able to successfully rescue two women on Saturday, September 10, 2022, who accidentally drove down a boat ramp into Cherry Creek Reservoir.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy