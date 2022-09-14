ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Woman arrested after stabbing two people in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala woman was arrested Friday morning after stabbing two people she shared a home with, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a home in Ocala after receiving a 911 call from a caller who said they’d been stabbed, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Silver Alert issued for Villager with Alzheimer’s Disease

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been cancelled as the Villager has been found. A Silver Alert has been issued for a Villager with Alzheimer’s Disease. Margaret Seaman, 79, was last seen driving a 2021 green Toyota RAV4 with damage to the right-side rear door with Florida license QYKP61. She...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lecanto, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Lecanto, FL
Crime & Safety
Citrus County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Tennis Shoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Villager charged with stalking man he met through online dating

A Villager has been charged with stalking a man he met through an online dating application. Russell Edward Thompson, 53, who lives at 9571 SE 168th Elderberry Place in the Village of Springdale, was arrested Friday afternoon on multiple charges by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A man who lives...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Deputies chase down and arrest Villager wanted in Pennsylvania

Deputies chased down and arrested a resident of The Villages wanted in Pennsylvania. Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a Chrysler convertible with a Pennsylvania license plate shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on County Road 466 near Buffalo Ridge Plaza when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Miller initially pulled over at County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace and gave the deputy a false name and bogus date of birth.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Thor, Giselle, and Sweetie Pie

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is the people loving Thor. This six-month-old dog gets lonely and is looking for a ruff-tastic playmate. Next is the older but much wiser Giselle....
MARION COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County

If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy