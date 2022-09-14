Read full article on original website
click orlando
Woman arrested after stabbing two people in Marion County, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala woman was arrested Friday morning after stabbing two people she shared a home with, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a home in Ocala after receiving a 911 call from a caller who said they’d been stabbed, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.
Over $1M worth of cocaine taken off Florida streets after 6-month narcotics investigation, deputies say
Over $1 million worth of cocaine was taken off Florida streets after a 6-month narcotics investigation in Citrus County, deputies said.
villages-news.com
Silver Alert issued for Villager with Alzheimer’s Disease
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been cancelled as the Villager has been found. A Silver Alert has been issued for a Villager with Alzheimer’s Disease. Margaret Seaman, 79, was last seen driving a 2021 green Toyota RAV4 with damage to the right-side rear door with Florida license QYKP61. She...
72-Year-Old Woman Killed When Crossing East Jefferson Street In Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old Brooksville woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck while she was crossing East Jefferson Street around 8:25 pom on Thursday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on East Jefferson Street and collided
WCJB
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
Dental records help deputies ID human remains found in wooded area in Pasco County
Deputies said that dental records helped them identify human remains that were found in a heavily wooded area in Pasco County.
Marion County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old boy
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home. Deputies say James “Dominic” was last seen in the morning hours of Aug. 22 leaving the area of 19600 block of 91st Street in Ocklawaha.
No foul play suspected after skeletal human remains found in wooded area in Pasco County
Investigators said no foul play is suspected after skeletal human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in Pasco County.
3 arrested in Citrus County after over $1M seized in 6-month drug investigation
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit said a six-month investigation resulted in over a million dollar value of drugs seized and the arrest of three people in Lecanto on Thursday.
fox13news.com
Dental records used to identify skeletal remains found in Hudson; no foul play suspected
HUDSON, Fla. - Two days after the discovery of skeletal remains prompted a large law enforcement response in Hudson, investigators say they have identified the person who died. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said dental records were used to make an identification. The adult male, whose name was not released...
WCJB
Marion County Deputies are looking for a man that used a stolen credit card at a Dollar General
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Deputies are trying to identify a man they say went on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card. Deputies say the suspect used the card to buy more than 200 dollars worth of merchandise from a Dollar General. It happened at a Dollar...
‘It was really insane’: Woman reacts after Pasco man hit bicyclist, stole and flipped a car
According to Florida Highway Patrol, New Port Richey resident Matthew Tyler Russo was driving on the wrong side of Seven Springs Boulevard on September 14. Russo drove onto the sidewalk and hit a 22-year-old man on a bike, incapacitating him.
villages-news.com
Villager charged with stalking man he met through online dating
A Villager has been charged with stalking a man he met through an online dating application. Russell Edward Thompson, 53, who lives at 9571 SE 168th Elderberry Place in the Village of Springdale, was arrested Friday afternoon on multiple charges by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A man who lives...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for neglecting 13 dogs; two canines found dead
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a Homosassa man into custody for allegedly neglecting his 13 dogs, two of which died from malnourishment alongside their deteriorating pack. Justin Richard Dumas was jailed Tuesday, Sept. 13, on 13 felony charges of animal cruelty.
WCJB
Ocala man found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say Richard Williams, 38, led them on a chase in a stolen RV around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies used stop sticks to stop the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Narcotics investigation in Lecanto nets three arrests, $1.07 million in seized cocaine
Several months of investigating a cocaine-trafficking operation in Citrus County ended with the arrests of three Lecanto residents and the seizure of around a million dollars in cocaine. Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, Angel Alberto Seda Ways and Jennifer Medina Lozada were taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 13, after authorities raided...
villages-news.com
Deputies chase down and arrest Villager wanted in Pennsylvania
Deputies chased down and arrested a resident of The Villages wanted in Pennsylvania. Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a Chrysler convertible with a Pennsylvania license plate shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on County Road 466 near Buffalo Ridge Plaza when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Miller initially pulled over at County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace and gave the deputy a false name and bogus date of birth.
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Thor, Giselle, and Sweetie Pie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is the people loving Thor. This six-month-old dog gets lonely and is looking for a ruff-tastic playmate. Next is the older but much wiser Giselle....
wild941.com
Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County
If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
