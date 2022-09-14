A 49-year-old Bellingham man was struck and killed by a truck at the Portal Way and Loomis Trail Road intersection early September 15. Dennis Genrich, 49, of Bellingham, died at the scene after he was hit walking in the road, wearing dark clothing in an area without street lights, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) spokesperson Deb Slater wrote in an email to The Northern Light.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO