Whatcom food truck finds a new home, mobile service adding retail space, two closures
Also, Bellingham SeaFeast opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 to celebrate the maritime heritage and the commercial fishing industry in Bellingham.
whatcom-news.com
Fire displaces 5 and damages 2 Maple Falls residences
MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Apache Drive in Maple Falls about 11:50pm on Thursday, September 15th, due to reports of a residential structure fire. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Fire Chief Jerry DeBruin told Whatcom News the first firefighters arrived 4 minutes...
Injuries limited to ‘scraped knees and damaged pride’ after downtown Bellingham incident
Police say unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts that a car had hit and dragged a pedestrian were inaccurate.
thenorthernlight.com
Bellingham man struck, killed on Portal Way
A 49-year-old Bellingham man was struck and killed by a truck at the Portal Way and Loomis Trail Road intersection early September 15. Dennis Genrich, 49, of Bellingham, died at the scene after he was hit walking in the road, wearing dark clothing in an area without street lights, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) spokesperson Deb Slater wrote in an email to The Northern Light.
Employees at this Bellingham retail business forming a union. Here are the details
The decision to unionize in retail appears to be a growing trend in Bellingham
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine Police Department Reports: September 15-21, 2022
Sep. 2, 9 a.m.: Civil case on F Street. Sep. 2, 10:36 a.m.: Death investigation on Great Horned Owl Lane. Sep. 2, 5:56 p.m.: Civil property damages on H Street. Sep. 2, 5 p.m.: Vehicle prowl on Marine Drive. Sep. 3, 8:30 p.m.: Trespass notice issued on 3rd Street. Sep....
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Bellingham Police, a pedestrian accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on private property at the intersection of East Champion and North Forest streets at around 8:14 a.m. Lt. Claudia Murphy reported that the victim suffered minor injuries from the crash.
thenorthernlight.com
Snohomish County rejects Whatcom bid for jail space, sheriff’s office explores options
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is looking for options to free up space in an overcrowded Whatcom County Jail after Snohomish County informed it would not have the resources to house 45 Whatcom inmates. According to an August 30 email from Snohomish County Jail bureau chief Jamie Kane to Whatcom...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Whatcom County (Whatcom County, WA)
According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies, a pedestrian accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that a single vehicle was involved in the crash that happened at the northern intersection of Portal Way and Loomis Trail Road. According to the officials, a truck driver was heading southbound...
Bellingham man allegedly asks store employees for a knife sharpener, then stabs customer
Police were called to the discount store for the report a person had been stabbed in the eye.
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
‘We could hear it hissing from a good ways away,’ fire department says of Whatcom gas leak
Whatcom County fire personnel were called to the area at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for an odor investigation.
q13fox.com
HVAC crew saves dog from a fire in Bellingham, Washington
A local HVAC crew is being credited for saving a dog from a burning home. It happened Tuesday in Bellingham when they heard a fire alarm.
lyndentribune.com
City of Lynden calls special meeting
LYNDEN — At 5 p.m. today, the Lynden City Council will hold a special meeting to act on a matter in accordance with RCW 42.30.080. According to the City of Lynden's Sept. 14 notice of special meeting, council is expected to spend 15 minutes in executive session to talk with legal counsel about current or potential litigation per RCW 42.30.110.(1) (i).
ifiberone.com
Multiple landslides in Okanogan County shuts down SR 20 in both directions
MAZAMA - Large land masses gave way on the North Cascades Highway on Wednesday night due to a deluge of evening rainfall, causing gridlock in both directions. The National Weather Service says up to .75 of an inch accumulated on SR 20 just west of Mazama to the Okanogan County/Whatcom County border within the timespan of 90 minutes.
Bellingham Police identify pedestrian killed on Lakeway in suspected vehicular homicide
The driver of the truck, who was arrested Saturday, was released Monday on $150,000 bail.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale Asian Grocer prepares to open in a few weeks
FERNDALE, Wash. — Shelves are being stocked, and signage has gone up in the front window as preparations are nearly complete for opening a new business on Main Street in Ferndale. Located at 2044 Main Street in historic downtown Ferndale, the Ferndale Asian Grocer store is said to offer...
10 days before it resumes, Amtrak Cascades service through Bellingham could be derailed
The Amtrak Cascades route between Seattle and Vancouver was scheduled to resume Sept. 26 after it was suspended for 30 months due to COVID.
globalgrasshopper.com
