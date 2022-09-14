ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

whatcom-news.com

Fire displaces 5 and damages 2 Maple Falls residences

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Apache Drive in Maple Falls about 11:50pm on Thursday, September 15th, due to reports of a residential structure fire. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Fire Chief Jerry DeBruin told Whatcom News the first firefighters arrived 4 minutes...
MAPLE FALLS, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Bellingham man struck, killed on Portal Way

A 49-year-old Bellingham man was struck and killed by a truck at the Portal Way and Loomis Trail Road intersection early September 15. Dennis Genrich, 49, of Bellingham, died at the scene after he was hit walking in the road, wearing dark clothing in an area without street lights, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) spokesperson Deb Slater wrote in an email to The Northern Light.
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine Police Department Reports: September 15-21, 2022

Sep. 2, 9 a.m.: Civil case on F Street. Sep. 2, 10:36 a.m.: Death investigation on Great Horned Owl Lane. Sep. 2, 5:56 p.m.: Civil property damages on H Street. Sep. 2, 5 p.m.: Vehicle prowl on Marine Drive. Sep. 3, 8:30 p.m.: Trespass notice issued on 3rd Street. Sep....
BLAINE, WA
lyndentribune.com

City of Lynden calls special meeting

LYNDEN — At 5 p.m. today, the Lynden City Council will hold a special meeting to act on a matter in accordance with RCW 42.30.080. According to the City of Lynden's Sept. 14 notice of special meeting, council is expected to spend 15 minutes in executive session to talk with legal counsel about current or potential litigation per RCW 42.30.110.(1) (i).
LYNDEN, WA
