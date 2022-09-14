Read full article on original website
Steve Sitton
2d ago
Shouldn't we be worrying about feeding people or if there going to have a roof over there heads I get if you done a poll that's what they would be worried about .
4
Claiborne Progress
Fed approves state’s EV charging station plan
Tennessee’s plan to distribute $88 million in federal funds to build electric vehicle charging stations in the state has been approved by the Biden Administration. The plan calls for Tennessee to spend $13.7 million of federal funds this fiscal year and the remainder over the following four years as part of $7.5 billion federal plan.
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
$447 million broadband investment can make internet speeds 1000x faster for rural Tennesseans
Tennessee family says they drive 20 to 25 minutes at times for access to reliable internet.
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
100K+ rail workers set to strike on Friday: Here’s how the strike could affect Tennessee
The clock is ticking to avoid a railroad strike that experts say would be a massive hit to an already fragile food chain.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES), $23,161,638.53, SERVING PARTS OF GILES COUNTY. ARDMORE TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC., $11,446,165.50, SERVING PARTS OF GILES AND LINCOLN COUNTIES. LORETTO TELECOM, $7,466,068.00, SERVING PARTS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. UNITED TELEPHONE COMPANY, $53,362,147.00, SERVING PARTS OF BEDFORD, GILES, LINCOLN, MOORE, MAURY AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES. AND, BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES...
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee collected $4.9M of taxes on $206M in online sports wagers in August
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $4.9 million in sports gambling taxes in August, up more than $1 million from July, according to numbers released by the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $206 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s...
Broadband internet expands in parts of rural Tennessee for reliable connection
Goats grazing and the sounds of nature — there's something peaceful about the country in Culleoka, but Sandra Kerrigan hasn't been feeling calm lately. Internet issues have been frustrating her.
actionnews5.com
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
OBION CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A state veterinarian has issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales due to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu reported in a West Tennessee flock. This announcement comes from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDOA), which...
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures
Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
WBBJ
Company demonstrates work at largest titanium source in U.S., located in West Tennessee
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new company could be on the search for new minerals across West Tennessee, and they’re educating the public along the way. Iperion-X is focused on sustainably mining titanium and other minerals from sands spread across West Tennessee, and trying to do it in an educational way with a new small scale demonstration facility.
WSMV
Tennessee AG urges Biden to classify fentanyl as ‘weapon of mass destruction’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – New Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined a multi-state effort to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction.”. Skrmetti has joined a group of 18 state attorneys general to demand Biden take “decisive action” in response to...
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
thunder1320.com
Ben Lomand to receive nearly 24 Million in Grants – will expand broadband in unserved Coffee county
Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Ben Lomand as the recipient of nearly $24 million comprised of two broadband grants for unserved areas of Cumberland and Coffee Counties. The grants are part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). Ben Lomand will be matching with a thirty percent contribution.
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Tennessee prime example why states shouldn’t decide abortion
Our conservative state legislature has made endangering the life and welfare of a woman state law in Tennessee. As of Aug. 25, abortion in Tennessee is illegal from fertilization, with no exceptions for rape, incest or child sex abuse. There is also, get this, no direct exception in case of risk to the mother’s life.
courieranywhere.com
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
They agree crime is a problem. But Tennessee politicians can't agree on a fix.
Between a week of high-profile homicides in Memphis, and violent crime rates up overall in several Tennessee cities, state lawmakers are looking at ways to combat crime.
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
Disproportionate number of people dying on rural roads
While less than 20% of people live in rural areas, rural roads account for nearly half of deadly crashes, according to a report released this month by the Governors Highway Safety Association.
Comments / 1