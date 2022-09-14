SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman is currently behind bars after being accused of stabbing a man in the city of Saginaw early Friday morning. Saginaw Police Det. Matthew Gerow confirmed to TV5 the stabbing incident was “domestic related” and happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Bay Road. The suspect has been jailed at the Saginaw County Jail for assault with intent to murder.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO