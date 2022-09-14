ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kslsports.com

Jaren Hall Wears BYU Shirt Honoring His Father’s Playing Days

EUGENE, Ore. – All eyes are on BYU quarterback Jaren Hall for Saturday’s game against the Oregon Ducks. The Cougars touched down in Eugene earlier today. When they got off the plane, the BYU social media snapped pictures of players touching the ground in the Pacific Northwest. One...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Vs. Oregon: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

EUGENE, Ore. – BYU vs Oregon is a novel matchup that has the makings to be a top-shelf game on the week three college football schedule. Oregon is looking to find an identity, while a win for BYU would keep them undefeated and have folks nationally looking at the Cougars in a different light.
EUGENE, OR
CougsDaily

What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

The College GameDay crew is in Boone, North Carolina to feature App State-Troy. As one of just two ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 12 BYU at no. 25 Oregon will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was ...
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

Three Storylines That Could Determine Winner Of BYU/Oregon Game

EUGENE, Ore. – Saturday in the Pacific Northwest, BYU/Oregon is one of the top games on the week three college football slate. It’s the first regular-season matchup between these two programs since 1990. A game that BYU lost when ranked as the No. 4 team in the country with Ty Detmer as the quarterback.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?

BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Jaren Hall: Oregon Will Be A ‘Very Physical’ Test

PROVO, Utah – BYU is going into a very tough atmosphere as they face the Oregon Ducks up in Autzen Stadium. This is yet another Power 5 game on the schedule and another ranked team as the Ducks enter this week No. 24 and 25th in the coaches and Associated Press top 25 polls.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game

PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Week 3: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 3 of the college football season is here and the locals contests include a ranked game as well as one in-state matchup. No. 12 BYU Cougars (2-0) vs. No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. When: Saturday, September 17...
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Cam Rising Shares His Favorite Thing About BYU

SALT LAKE CITY- In a joint NIL campaign for Mountain America Credit Union with BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was asked about his favorite thing about BYU. In typical Rising fashion- an eye twinkle and laugh, he said flatly, “Nothing,” before breaking out in more laughter.
PROVO, UT
uvureview.com

Volleyball falls to Weber State in five set thriller

The Utah Valley Wolverines fell to The Weber State Wildcats in five sets 28-26, 25-19, 10-25, 15-25, 14-16 after holding a 2-0 set lead. The beginning of the match was very competitive as both sides traded points bringing things to a 14-12 Wildcat lead. The Wolverines responded with a 9-1 run after strong serving performances from sophomore Natalie Palmer and freshman Avery Shewell. The Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run of their own which helped tie the set at 21-21. Kills from Tori Dorius and a Wildcat attack error helped seal the set for the Wolverines.
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

Sky View Spoils Ridgeline’s Homecoming With Rout

SALT LAKE CITY – The Sky View Bobcats ruined homecoming for the Ridgeline Riverhawks with a rout of a victory on Game Night Live. The Riverhawks hosted the Bobcats in Millville on Friday, September 16. Sky View defeated Ridgeline, 30-6. Ridgeline started the game on offense and failed to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

No. 3 Lone Peak Holds Off Upset-Minded No. 11 Pleasant Grove

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 3 Lone Peak Knights held off an upset attempt by No. 11 Pleasant Grove, 24-14. #11 Pleasant Grove 14 @ #3 Lone Peak 24. Both team scores seven points in the first and fourth quarters. A 10-point second quarter by the Knights proved to be the deciding factor in the game. Kaden Hodson tossed a pair of touchdown passed for Lone Peak. With the result, the Knight improved to 4-1 and the Vikings dropped to a 4-2 record.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
kslsports.com

Bountiful Hands No. 12 Bonneville First Loss Of Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The 12th-ranked Bonneville Lakers are undefeated no more after the Bountiful Redhawks picked up a 23-14 road win on Friday night. The Redhawks limited the Lakers on offense and handed them their first loss of the season. Owen Geilman had one passing touchdown to Russell Smith and ran in another score. Britton Tidwell’s pick-six sealed the win for Bountiful. Jaxon Johnson ran in both of Bonneville’s touchdowns.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
