Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Jaren Hall Wears BYU Shirt Honoring His Father’s Playing Days
EUGENE, Ore. – All eyes are on BYU quarterback Jaren Hall for Saturday’s game against the Oregon Ducks. The Cougars touched down in Eugene earlier today. When they got off the plane, the BYU social media snapped pictures of players touching the ground in the Pacific Northwest. One...
BYU Vs. Oregon: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU vs Oregon is a novel matchup that has the makings to be a top-shelf game on the week three college football schedule. Oregon is looking to find an identity, while a win for BYU would keep them undefeated and have folks nationally looking at the Cougars in a different light.
What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon
The College GameDay crew is in Boone, North Carolina to feature App State-Troy. As one of just two ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 12 BYU at no. 25 Oregon will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was ...
Three Storylines That Could Determine Winner Of BYU/Oregon Game
EUGENE, Ore. – Saturday in the Pacific Northwest, BYU/Oregon is one of the top games on the week three college football slate. It’s the first regular-season matchup between these two programs since 1990. A game that BYU lost when ranked as the No. 4 team in the country with Ty Detmer as the quarterback.
Tennessee, BYU, USC, Utah in the CFP? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew selects their "contender" outside the top 5
Tennessee Volunteers, BYU Cougars, USC Trojans, Utah Utes in the College Football Playoff? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew selects their "contender" outside the top 5.
Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?
BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
College Football Odds: BYU vs. Oregon prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
Week 3 of the college football season is among us! A thrilling top-25 matchup is on tap this weekend as the #12 BYU Cougars make the trip to Autzen Stadium to fight it out with the #25 Oregon Ducks. With that being said, it is time to check out our college football odds series, where our BYU-Oregon prediction and pick will be unveiled.
Jaren Hall: Oregon Will Be A ‘Very Physical’ Test
PROVO, Utah – BYU is going into a very tough atmosphere as they face the Oregon Ducks up in Autzen Stadium. This is yet another Power 5 game on the schedule and another ranked team as the Ducks enter this week No. 24 and 25th in the coaches and Associated Press top 25 polls.
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
Week 3: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 3 of the college football season is here and the locals contests include a ranked game as well as one in-state matchup. No. 12 BYU Cougars (2-0) vs. No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. When: Saturday, September 17...
Devin Kaufusi Says San Diego State Is A Revenge Game for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – This time last year the University of Utah football team was struggling with a loss to BYU and on the verge of walking into Carson, California, to face a San Diego State team that would end up a heartbreaking triple-overtime loss. The Utah team and...
Instant Replay: Cam Rising Shares His Favorite Thing About BYU
SALT LAKE CITY- In a joint NIL campaign for Mountain America Credit Union with BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was asked about his favorite thing about BYU. In typical Rising fashion- an eye twinkle and laugh, he said flatly, “Nothing,” before breaking out in more laughter.
Volleyball falls to Weber State in five set thriller
The Utah Valley Wolverines fell to The Weber State Wildcats in five sets 28-26, 25-19, 10-25, 15-25, 14-16 after holding a 2-0 set lead. The beginning of the match was very competitive as both sides traded points bringing things to a 14-12 Wildcat lead. The Wolverines responded with a 9-1 run after strong serving performances from sophomore Natalie Palmer and freshman Avery Shewell. The Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run of their own which helped tie the set at 21-21. Kills from Tori Dorius and a Wildcat attack error helped seal the set for the Wolverines.
Sky View Spoils Ridgeline’s Homecoming With Rout
SALT LAKE CITY – The Sky View Bobcats ruined homecoming for the Ridgeline Riverhawks with a rout of a victory on Game Night Live. The Riverhawks hosted the Bobcats in Millville on Friday, September 16. Sky View defeated Ridgeline, 30-6. Ridgeline started the game on offense and failed to...
No. 3 Lone Peak Holds Off Upset-Minded No. 11 Pleasant Grove
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 3 Lone Peak Knights held off an upset attempt by No. 11 Pleasant Grove, 24-14. #11 Pleasant Grove 14 @ #3 Lone Peak 24. Both team scores seven points in the first and fourth quarters. A 10-point second quarter by the Knights proved to be the deciding factor in the game. Kaden Hodson tossed a pair of touchdown passed for Lone Peak. With the result, the Knight improved to 4-1 and the Vikings dropped to a 4-2 record.
Bountiful Hands No. 12 Bonneville First Loss Of Season
SALT LAKE CITY – The 12th-ranked Bonneville Lakers are undefeated no more after the Bountiful Redhawks picked up a 23-14 road win on Friday night. The Redhawks limited the Lakers on offense and handed them their first loss of the season. Owen Geilman had one passing touchdown to Russell Smith and ran in another score. Britton Tidwell’s pick-six sealed the win for Bountiful. Jaxon Johnson ran in both of Bonneville’s touchdowns.
How well did Utah’s colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
The U.S. News annual college rankings report says among Utah colleges and universities, Brigham Young University “is arguably the most notable college in Utah.” No Utah colleges ranked in the top 10 nationally or regionally, but Westminster College was No. 12 among universities in the West region, up six places from a year ago.
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
SALT LAKE CITY — A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it. "It’s been an incredible hit," said Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor of plant, soils and climate at Utah State University, who helped design it. "I can’t tell you the amount of people who have contacted me."
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from shrinking Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin,...
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
