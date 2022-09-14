ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Police looking for at-risk missing teen

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk teenage girl.

Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in the city of San Luis Obispo, but police said that she frequents the Five Cities area.

She has shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun, is 5'4'', 115 pounds, has blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Zaragoza's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police department by calling 805-781-7312 and referencing case number 22092044.

