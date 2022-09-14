Alex Jones Appears on Steven Crowder’s Show as Corporate Rep Testifies in Connecticut Sandy Hook Defamation Trial

Read full article on original website
kevin
2d ago
What a complete clown this person was on the witness stand.. A complete liar kept on saying she did not read any of the reports sure you did it
Reply
2
Related
Alex Jones Has Meltdown in First Interview Since Sandy Hook Lawsuit Verdict
Jones said George Washington and Jesus were responsible for the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.
Alex Jones claims ‘Deep State’ will stage mass shootings to steal midterms - weeks after admitting Sandy Hook lies
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has absurdly warned that leftist “Deep State” globalists are plotting to stage false flag violent events to win the midterm elections for Democrats - just weeks after he publicly admitted to making false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre being a hoax. Speaking on his Infowars show, Mr Jones asserted that the “Deep State” would blame staged violence on far-right groups in an effort to take over the country in the run-up to the midterm elections.“Racially-motivated mass shootings, bombings, poisonings… attacks on the power supply being blamed on the right wing... They intend to bring...
Alex Jones' attorney suggests at defamation trial that Sandy Hook plaintiffs are just anti-gun activists
Jones was nowhere to be seen Tuesday as he faced a second trial for spreading false claims that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
‘I Don’t Want to Hear Hillary Clinton Again’: Judge and Alex Jones Lawyer Get into It After Jury Sent Out of Courtroom
An attempt by an attorney for right-wing broadcaster Alex Jones to inject politics into the cross-examination of a former FBI agent who responded to the Sandy Hook massacre led to a contentious exchange with the judge presiding over the case. Ex-FBI agent Bill Aldenberg had been delivering hours of emotional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge hits “stunningly cavalier” Alex Jones with sanctions before new Sandy Hook trial even begins
InfoWars website coordinator Alex Jones speeking to Trump supporters before Congress counts the Electoral College votes in Washington D.C., United States on January 05, 2021. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) A Connecticut judge imposed sanctions on Alex Jones for his "egregious" refusal to turn over evidence to Sandy Hook...
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nikolas Cruz's defense says his brain was 'poisoned' by birth mother's addictions in death penalty trial
An attorney for Nikolas Cruz asked jurors Monday to consider the Parkland school shooter's dysfunctional family life and his serious mental health issues when they decide whether to sentence him to death.
Judge Orders Fox News to Start Turning Over Files from a Pool of Millions of Documents to Smartmatic in Billion-Dollar Lawsuit
On the heels of a ruling advancing Smartmatic’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit against Fox News months earlier, a Manhattan judge on Tuesday ordered the conservative network to start turning over files from a pool of millions of documents that the voting machine company demanded. More than a year has passed since...
Black firefighter claims he was forced by his supervisor to attend racist party
A Black firefighter in upstate New York alleges a commanding officer pressured him to attend a private party in July that contained racist imagery.
Trump treated my family like disposable pawns and tore us apart, says daughter of convicted Jan. 6 rioter
Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in the Capitol riot. His daughter told Insider that "it would only be just for former President Trump to be convicted." She said the "modern American family is becoming more fragile as the political climate rises." For Peyton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Alex Jones mocked Sandy Hook judge and branded trial a ‘kangaroo court’ on Infowars show, jurors hear
Alex Jones has mocked the judge in his latest Sandy Hook defamation case and branded the trial a “kangaroo court” on his Infowars show this week, according to damning evidence.The far-right conspiracy theorist’s lies are back on display once again this week as his second defamation trial finally began in Connecticut on Tuesday.Mr Jones was successfully sued by the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting after he spread lies that the massacre was a “hoax” and that the young victims were “actors”.Jurors will now decide how much Mr Jones must pay the families...
Trump secret-documents judge was briefly a Miami journalist. She wrote about tomatoes, yoga
Before she became a federal judge — not just any judge, but the Donald Trump-appointed judge who slammed the brakes on the high-profile investigation into the former president’s stash of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago — Aileen Mercedes Cannon was for the blink of an eye a working journalist.
CNN legal expert Page Pate's cause of death revealed after attorney dies at 55
Attorney and regular CNN guest Page Pate died on Sunday at age 55 after getting swept out by a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island, Georgia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beto O’Rourke Reacts To 2nd Uvalde Shooting: ‘We Don’t Have To Accept This As Our Reality’
Following a reported second shooting in the town of Uvalde, Texas — the same town as the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 — Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke took to Twitter to react. “We don’t have to accept this as our reality,” Beto, 49, wrote on Thursday, September 8. “The 21 families in Uvalde have told us how to reduce gun violence, but we need a governor who will follow their lead.”
'Playtime Is Over': Dearie Impresses Experts as Hearing Set in Trump Case
Judge Raymond Dearie, the newly named arbiter to inspect documents seized from the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, is asking lawyers for Trump and the U.S. government to raise issues ahead of a hearing, a move an ex-prosecutor says indicates openness. Dearie on Friday summoned both sides to...
Alex Jones' Lawyer Admits in Trial Infowars Owner Says 'Outrageous Things'
Lawyer Norm Pattis compared the parents of Sandy Hook victims to "haters" who want Jones silenced.
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 9