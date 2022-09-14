ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina continues to see record unemployment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the last month South Carolina has seen its unemployment numbers drop. Although the numbers fluctuate depending on the month it was an encouraging sign for the state. “While the numbers tend to fluctuate from month to month, South Carolina continues to enjoy record employment...
ECONOMY
FOX Carolina

Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Vaccine misinformation driving up religious exemption claims in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina parents are increasingly claiming religious exemptions from immunizations required by schools, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.  From the 2017 to 2021 academic year, the rate of children with medical exemptions remained the same. However, among the regions, as many as […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D) for South Carolina Lt. Gov.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. In operations supporting the first Persian Gulf War, her job was to patrol the “No-Fly Zone” and allow herself to be targeted by anti-aircraft installations. Once her plane was detected, she then tried to destroy the radars before taking evasive action to avoid incoming anti-aircraft fire, clearing the path for the bombers that would follow.
GREENVILLE, SC
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

