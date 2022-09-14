Read full article on original website
Related
Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
wpde.com
South Carolina continues to see record unemployment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the last month South Carolina has seen its unemployment numbers drop. Although the numbers fluctuate depending on the month it was an encouraging sign for the state. “While the numbers tend to fluctuate from month to month, South Carolina continues to enjoy record employment...
wpde.com
All 4 Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island emphasizes importance of fostering
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Overcrowded shelters and overpopulation of stray animals is a constant problem for many humane societies across the country. Many owners surrender their pets because they can't afford to take care of them. However, there's one way people can help shelters without the financial burden...
Warrants: Horry County convenience store owner underreported taxable sales for years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County convenience store owner is accused of failing to report taxable sales for years, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Prem Kumar Akkineni, 36, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of tax evasion, according to the SCDOR. Akkineni operated Akkineni LLC […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair is a ‘pig deal’
LUMBERTON — It’s a Pig Deal! That’s the theme for this year’s Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair. Nothing c
FOX Carolina
Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
The Post and Courier
Director: Police not allowed to provide security at Georgetown County polls per state law
GEORGETOWN — Security at polling sites during elections falls to the poll workers and managers, not law enforcement, members of the Georgetown County elections board learned Sept. 15. In South Carolina, it is illegal to have law enforcement officers at the polls during elections, Aphra McCrea, director Voter Registration...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vaccine misinformation driving up religious exemption claims in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina parents are increasingly claiming religious exemptions from immunizations required by schools, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. From the 2017 to 2021 academic year, the rate of children with medical exemptions remained the same. However, among the regions, as many as […]
counton2.com
Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D) for South Carolina Lt. Gov.
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. In operations supporting the first Persian Gulf War, her job was to patrol the “No-Fly Zone” and allow herself to be targeted by anti-aircraft installations. Once her plane was detected, she then tried to destroy the radars before taking evasive action to avoid incoming anti-aircraft fire, clearing the path for the bombers that would follow.
WMBF
‘It’s a safety thing’: Murrells Inlet residents voice concerns, developers compromise plans for rezoning
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers compromised after dozens of Murrells Inlet residents gathered to voice concerns on potential new development. The Indigo Creek Golf Course is along McDowell Shortcut Road and it is one neighborhood, in particular, up for rezoning. During the last Horry County Council meeting, council members...
wpde.com
Solo Red Cross volunteer from South Carolina deploys, helps aid wildfires in Washington
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A volunteer with the South Carolina region of the American Red Cross is the only person from the state to deploy to Washington to help those affected by wildfires. Bill Martin received a call on Tuesday, September 13 night at 10:00 informing him of his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What once started as a wooded area is now a construction site that will eventually become the new Lake View Commons Shopping Center. Developer and Owner of King One properties, Michael King, said phase one will include 900 Prime Steakhouse, a fine dining restaurant created by the owners of Sea Blue.
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
The Robesonian
Five NC schools, two in Robeson County, earn national blue ribbon recognition
RALEIGH — East Robeson Primary School, in the Public Schools of Robeson County School District, and Southeastern Academy Charter School, in Lumberton were among five North Carolina public schools that were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 Friday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The five schools...
The Post and Courier
New proposed ordinance in Horry County would limit use of fireworks in certain areas
CONWAY — Horry County officials are considering an new ordinance that would limit the use of fireworks on public property and at certain times on private property in urban areas. The Horry County Public Safety Committee ultimately approved the proposed ordinance during its Sept. 13 meeting. The ordinance will...
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Want to grow your own luffa? It's possible in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you know luffa, that scrubber you use in the shower, is a vegetable?. Turns out you can grow it here in South Carolina, and you can even eat it when it's 4 - 6 inches long. A Lexington woman Lisa Huntley, originally from the Pacific...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach ranked first in top 25 fastest growing places in U.S., data shows
(WPDE) — Myrtle Beach is listed as the number one fast-growing place to live in the U.S. and the best place to live in South Carolina according to a report from U.S. News. The beach is also ranked number 37 for the best places overall to live in 2022-2023.
WMBF
New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
Comments / 0