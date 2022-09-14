ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, CT
Connecticut Accidents
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Accidents
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman in Critical Condition After She Was Struck in Stamford

A woman is in critical condition and a man has minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Stamford Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the intersection of Bedford and Broad streets at 11:17 a.m. and officers found a man and a woman lying on the ground, injured.
STAMFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

‘Pray For Me and I’ll Be Back’: Joe’s Pizza Temporarily Closed As Lorenzo Colella Attends to Health Issues

The popular owner of one of New Canaan’s most beloved pizzerias is asking locals to be patient as he works through health problems that have forced its temporary closing. Asked what he’d say to the many loyal customers of Joe’s Pizza on Locust Avenue, Lorenzo Colella said, “I just want them to be patient with me and I love them and appreciate all of their support.”
NEW CANAAN, CT

