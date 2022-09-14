Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
Residents in Bridgeport multifamily home safely evacuate after fire sparks on front porch
Emergency crews responded to a multifamily home fire in the 500 block of Atlantic Street in Bridgeport early Friday morning. The fire broke out a little after 5 a.m. on the overhang of the front porch, and it didn't extend into the home, an official says. Everyone in the home...
PHOTOS: Tesla catches on fire in Stamford, takes 42 minutes to extinguish
STAMFORD, Conn. — A Tesla that caught on fire behind a Stamford restaurant Thursday morning burned for nearly an hour before firefighters were able to extinguish it. Firefighters were called to the Blue Ginger Restaurant on East Main Street in Stamford around 11:18 a.m. Thursday on a report of a car fire.
News 12
NYPD: Man killed, another injured in shooting on Glenwood Road in Brooklyn
Police say a man was killed and another man was injured following an overnight shooting in Brooklyn. They say two men were trying to sell a car on Glenwood Road around 2:30 a.m. when they were shot by the suspects. Police say the suspects drove away in a gray Toyota...
Police: Man fatally shot in Bay Shore church parking lot
Police say a man was fatally shot in a church parking lot in Bay Shore early Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
NBC Connecticut
Woman in Critical Condition After She Was Struck in Stamford
A woman is in critical condition and a man has minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Stamford Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the intersection of Bedford and Broad streets at 11:17 a.m. and officers found a man and a woman lying on the ground, injured.
Bridgeport woman says dog was stolen from her yard, then returned to her after paying reward
It happened Sept. 5 in the 300 block of Alpine Street in Bridgeport where Hill lives. She said a security camera captured it all, but the video was too blurry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Norwalk dog clings to life after rescue from fire
A Norwalk dog is clinging to life after a fire Friday destroyed the inside of the France Street apartment where she lived.
Animal rescue tries to capture cow that escaped from Manorville farm
Strong Island Animal Rescue says “Vienna” escaped from Jerry's Farms on Wading River Road three weeks ago and has been on the loose ever since.
Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect
Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
Police: 1 person in critical condition after being struck by car in Stamford
Police say a man and woman from Norwalk were struck as they crossed between Bedford and Broad streets around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 13-year-old struck by vehicle in the Bronx
A 13-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in the Bronx Friday morning, according to the police.
News 12
Orange County family says rescue boat left them stranded in Hudson River after having boat issues
An Orange County family was stranded in the Hudson River after their boat would not start. Hugo Arroyo says they were in the river near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge when they contacted Sea Tow for assistance. Arroyo says they asked to be taken to a marina on the west side of...
newcanaanite.com
‘Pray For Me and I’ll Be Back’: Joe’s Pizza Temporarily Closed As Lorenzo Colella Attends to Health Issues
The popular owner of one of New Canaan’s most beloved pizzerias is asking locals to be patient as he works through health problems that have forced its temporary closing. Asked what he’d say to the many loyal customers of Joe’s Pizza on Locust Avenue, Lorenzo Colella said, “I just want them to be patient with me and I love them and appreciate all of their support.”
Brooklyn man facing 9 charges for fiery moped crash
A surveillance camera captured the moment a moped burst into flames after slamming into the side of an NYPD vehicle.
Quick-thinking officers save woman in distress in Spring Valley
The woman had considered suicide last month - and that's when four Spring Valley police officers sprang into action to help.
New Haven woman says her mom's gravestone was sent to wrong cemetery and is missing
Though her mom is buried at the New Haven cemetery, the only marker is a plastic one. Conspicuously absent, Gloria says, is the $3,000 gravestone she paid for.
Register Citizen
Stamford woman who was shot mourned as a loving family member, a hard worker ‘and the life of the party’
STAMFORD — Family and friends of Stephanie Guirand, who was the victim of a shooting Tuesday night allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, remembered her as a loving family member with a lively personality and sense of humor. “She loved hard,” said a cousin, Cynthia Delaneu, standing outside...
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
Comments / 0