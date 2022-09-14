Sonoma Developmental Center EIR: No Mitigation Necessary?. News Analysis by David Bolling | For The Sonoma Sun. There is a pall hanging over the Sonoma Developmental Center, where record levels of triple-digit heat have singed the lawns and playing fields, pushed oaks and redwoods past their vascular limits, evaporated weeks of water from the surface of both Fern and Suttonfield Lakes, and ratcheted up the risk of another catastrophic wildfire like the last one in 2017.

SONOMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO