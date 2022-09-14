Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
TxDOT launches Save Me with a Seat Campaign
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Transportation rolled out its Save Me with a Seat campaign to educate parents on child car seat safety. The campaign kicked off in San Antonio with representatives from TX-Dot and DPS on hand. The announcement features the campaign’s interactive digital truck which left...
'It's theft' | Neighbors react to homeowner's vehicle towed by HOA on north side
SAN ANTONIO — More residents in a north side neighborhood are speaking out against their homeowner's association after a homeowner's car was wrongfully towed away from their driveway Tuesday night. Agreeing to speak on the condition on anonymity, one resident shared how she believes Mountain Lodge has changed since...
Semi-truck hit by freight train in Schertz, shuts down crossing for days
The collision happened on Thursday afternoon.
KSAT 12
Firefighters respond to fire at North Side office building
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at an office building on the city’s North Side early Saturday morning, said SAFD. At around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire on the 1000 block of Basse Road near San Pedro, said SAFD. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Four people transferred to hospital following major vehicle crash on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Three vehicles were involved in a major crash on the West Side. According to the police, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on West Commerce Street near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. Police say four individuals were transferred to a nearby hospital. Their Conditions are...
KSAT 12
Train collides with big rig vehicle hauler in Schertz, snarling traffic for hours
SCHERTZ, Texas – A train collided with a big rig vehicle hauler at a crossing in Schertz Thursday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours. Nobody was injured in the collision that happened just before 2 p.m. at Farm-to-Market 78 and 1st Street. Because the train is stopped on the tracks,...
foxsanantonio.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
seguintoday.com
Navarro ISD residents outraged by apartment project
(Seguin) — Some residents in the Navarro ISD have vowed to fight against the city’s plans to have a nearly 300-unit apartment complex built at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. A number of people have taken to social media to comment on stories that we have written about the Lily Springs apartment complex. They say that the project will be bad for the Navarro ISD in a number of ways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County deputy gives horse popular 'Edgar' haircut
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) horse named Vicente is showing off his new haircut known as the ‘Edgar’ cut. An "Edgar" haircut is essentially a bowl cut with a high-fade and is popular among Latino men. "Deputy Ashley Martinez gave her mount,...
kwhi.com
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10
A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot by an unknown suspect while at overnight party on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by an unknown suspect while she was at a party on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to the TA Truck stop at the intersection of IH-10 E and Foster Road at around 3:49 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a...
KENS 5
Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters made a quick attack after commercial building caught on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters made a quick attack at a commercial building after it caught on fire overnight. The incident happened at 1039 Basse Road at around 2:48 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that smoke and fire were coming from the rear of the building. They were able to quickly gain access to the building and made a fast attack to prevent the fire from spreading.
KENS 5
SAPD's South, West patrols have the highest crime rate in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — By the number, the San Antonio Police Department had a total of 29,847 cases in 2020. Last year, the crime rise was evident because SAPD ended 2021 with 33,614 criminal incidents on record. Two of the department's six substations accounted for 12,294 of those investigations: South...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
KSAT 12
Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
foxsanantonio.com
"We definitely need security..." Security concerns remain at senior high-rise
Unlocked doors, loitering and aggressive panhandling at a high-rise for seniors. Lack of security has long been a concern at Opportunity Home, formally known as the San Antonio Housing Authority. Last year, a Fox San Antonio Problem Solver report focused on security concerns at Villa Tranchese Apartments. We checked in...
foxsanantonio.com
Couple identified from alleged murder-suicide on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The couple has been identified from the murder-suicide Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. The husband, 43-year-old Carlos Bautista, and the wife, 43-year-old Yolanda Gisela Lopez, were arguing when Bautista shot Lopez...
Video shows truck hit by train in Texas
SCHERTZ, Texas — Surveillance video shows the moment a big rig stopped on the tracks and was hit by a train. The video, posted to Facebook by an employee of a nearby business, shows the truck, which appears to be carrying cars in its trailer, stopping on the train tracks. Moments after it stops, the gate arms begin to lower and a train begins to sound its horn. The train eventually smashes into the truck, pushing it out of view.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County burn ban remains expired, officials urging folks to keep safe
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County residents have at least a couple of more weeks in which to burn their piles of brush before officials consider implementing another burn ban. Last week, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court decided that it would bring back the issue to the table this week after allowing its original burn ban order to expire on midnight Sept. 6.
Comments / 0