Read full article on original website
Related
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene unfolds as suspects flee
Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating after suspects allegedly damaged five vehicles while doing "spin outs" in two stolen cars. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to the commotion in a parking lot in the 5800 block of Xerxes Ave. N. shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday. A group...
Six injured in two shootings in downtown Minneapolis Saturday morning
Minneapolis police are investigating after six people were injured in two separate shootings early Saturday morning. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers in the area heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a man in his 20s...
Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash
A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown due to nearby shooting Thursday
Two Brooklyn Park schools went into lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a shooting reported nearby. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue North just before 12:20 p.m. At the scene, officers learned that the suspect had...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Man Accused of Hitting Driver with Baton for Honking at Him
A Golden Valley man is charged with assault after allegedly hitting a woman with a metal baton in what police describe as an act of road rage. Joseph Blanks-Humbeutel, 40, of Golden Valley is charged with second-degree assault. According to the criminal complaint:. A woman pulled up behind a silver...
2 arrested in middle of attempting to steal catalytic converter
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Law enforcement leaders say catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major problem across the Twin Cities.Early Friday morning, Brooklyn Park Police say they arrested two more men who were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter in a business park. "They were actually cutting the catalytic converters off when the officers rolled up," said Inspector Elliot Faust.Faust said the two men were taken into custody and could face multiple felony charges. He said it's another example of a concerning trend. So far this year in Brooklyn Park there have been 305 cases of catalytic converter thefts,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bulletin-news.com
Investigators seeking armed man who forced woman, 61, to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, robbed her
In order to identify the guy who intimidated a lady with a pistol, forced her to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, and then robbed her of cash, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office appealed for assistance from the general public on Wednesday. The 61-year-old lady was unharmed when the...
Police in 'early stages' of investigating Fridley shooting
The approximate location of the shooting in Fridley, as shown on Google Maps. A shooting just north of Moore Lake in Fridley left one person wounded Wednesday night, though the victim's condition is currently unknown. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says gunfire was reported at 8:42 p.m. on the 6500...
fox9.com
Shooting inside tent on 29th and Nicollet ruled homicide, victim ID’d
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 48-year-old man that was shot and killed in a tent near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue in early August has been identified, with his death has been ruled a homicide. Carlos Rangel, 48, was found unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a tent...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Vehicle Shooting Leads to Temporary Lockdown of Nearby Schools
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting involving two vehicles that momentarily led to lockdowns at two schools. Police responded to the shooting at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue. According to police, one car pulled up to another and fired a shot before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charges: Man killed his 93-year-old grandmother with hatchet
A 42-year-old man brutally killed his 93-year-old grandmother using a hatchet, according to murder charges filed on Friday. Dustin Tinklenberg was arrested for the murder of Stella Anderson, who was found dead at her home at 1386 Highway 23 in Ogilvie by her daughter on Tuesday. According to a criminal...
Man arrested after person found dead at home in Ogilvie
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a person found at a home in Ogilvie, Minnesota. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office says it was called to conduct a welfare check at a single-family home Tuesday afternoon, and found a person "deceased of obvious homicidal violence." A...
5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car
Five girls were arrested following a shoplifting, assault, and police chase in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Target at 7535 West Broadway at 3:38 p.m., with three girls suspected to have taken goods from the store before getting into a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
fox9.com
Sheriff's office looking for hatchet, video evidence in central Minnesota homicide
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for evidence believed to be connected to a homicide after a person was found dead Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is requesting for people who live near Ogilvie in central Minnesota,...
ccxmedia.org
Girls, Ages 12-14, Accused of Stealing Vehicle, Fleeing from Brooklyn Park Police
Witnesses at a Brooklyn Park Target store helped officers identify several juvenile females, ages 12-14, who are allegedly responsible for several crimes including theft, assault and fleeing police, a police spokesperson told CCX News. According to Brooklyn Park police:. Officers were called to the Target on West Broadway shortly after...
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings
ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
voiceofalexandria.com
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
Police ask for public's assistance in Ogilvie apparent homicide
MORA, Minn. -- Deputies were conducting a welfare check at a residence in Ogilvie early Tuesday afternoon when they discovered a dead person who they say suffered "obvious homicidal violence."A man in his 40s has been arrested on probable cause of second-degree murder and was booked into the Kanabec County Jail. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office is asking people living near Ogilvie to contact them if they noticed any unusual activity between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. They also ask if anyone finds a hatchet or sharp object abandoned on their property to call the sheriff's office.The incident is under investigation.
Comments / 2