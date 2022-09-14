Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Rosemoor House Fire, CFD Says
A 71-year-old woman died in a house fire that also injured a firefighter and a man early Saturday in Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood, officials said. At about 4 a.m., officers were called to the 10500 block of South Forest Avenue for a fire on the second floor of the home, Chicago police said.
1 dead, another critically injured in car crash on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. Police say an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in the 5100 block of South State Street around 2 a.m. The...
Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
At Least 1 Killed, 22 Wounded in Chicago Shootings Since Friday Evening
A 3-year-old girl is among at least 23 people shot throughout Chicago since Friday evening, in a brutal start to the weekend that so far has seen one homicide. The girl was one of at least four minors shot in Chicago so far this weekend — and 20 minors shot overall in the past week.
Child safe after car stolen in East Chatham, Chicago police say
A child is safe after a car was stolen in East Chatham Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
Man fatally shot while driving in Logan Square
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot while driving in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood. The man was driving on the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when someone in a white Jeep fired shots. The man was shot in the back and drove himself to St. Mary’s Hospital where […]
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
Boy Thought To Be Kidnapped During Car Theft in East Chatham Is Safe, Police Say
A car was stolen in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood Friday evening, police said. Chicago police responded to a report of a stolen white Kia at approximately 4:53 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue where an unknown offender broke into the vehicle and then took off, police said.
3 teens shot at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
Drive-by shooting: 3-year-old girl hurt after shots fired in Lawndale, Chicago police say
A child was hurt in a drive-by Chicago shooting, police said.
2 CPD officers among 3 injured in Greater Grand Crossing crash involving CPD SUV
Two Chicago police officers were among three people hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a police SUV on the city's South Side.
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
16, 17, and 18-year-old shot at Archer Heights gas station
CHICAGO - Three young people were shot late Friday night while at a gas station on the city's southwest side, authorities said. The incident happened about 11:00 p.m. on the 4300 block of W. 47th Street in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the city's southwest side. Police said a 16-year-old...
3-Year-Old Girl Grazed in Head by Bullet in Lawndale
A 3-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The girl was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle about 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road when gunfire shattered the back window and grazed her head, according to Chicago police.
Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake
Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated. Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.
Chicago house partially collapses after gas explosion on South Side
CHICAGO - A house has partially collapsed following a gas explosion in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the gas explosion in the 6600 block of South Claremont Avenue caused both sides of a home to collapse. Two neighboring homes were also damaged...
Police searching for man they say shot another in the neck on CTA Red Line
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
