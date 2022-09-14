ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Rosemoor House Fire, CFD Says

A 71-year-old woman died in a house fire that also injured a firefighter and a man early Saturday in Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood, officials said. At about 4 a.m., officers were called to the 10500 block of South Forest Avenue for a fire on the second floor of the home, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
WGN News

Man fatally shot while driving in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot while driving in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood. The man was driving on the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when someone in a white Jeep fired shots. The man was shot in the back and drove himself to St. Mary’s Hospital where […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

16, 17, and 18-year-old shot at Archer Heights gas station

CHICAGO - Three young people were shot late Friday night while at a gas station on the city's southwest side, authorities said. The incident happened about 11:00 p.m. on the 4300 block of W. 47th Street in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the city's southwest side. Police said a 16-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3-Year-Old Girl Grazed in Head by Bullet in Lawndale

A 3-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The girl was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle about 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road when gunfire shattered the back window and grazed her head, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake

Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated. Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago house partially collapses after gas explosion on South Side

CHICAGO - A house has partially collapsed following a gas explosion in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the gas explosion in the 6600 block of South Claremont Avenue caused both sides of a home to collapse. Two neighboring homes were also damaged...
