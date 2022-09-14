ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Biden announces $1 billion in federal economic grants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The 21 were...
The Independent

Republican plans to block student loan relief would keep millions of Americans in debt

Republican attorneys general and right-wing legal groups are considering legal challenges to block President Joe Biden’s transformative student loan debt cancellation plan that would provide immense relief for millions of borrowers.If GOP challenges are successful, more than 20 million Americans whose remaining balances are set to be wiped out would be forced back into debt.And unless state lawmakers in several Republican-dominated state legislatures work quickly to change how student loan relief is taxed, despite a federal exemption, borrowers in those states could also face significant tax bills for their canceled debts.Roughly 43 million federal student loan borrowers are eligible for...
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
TheDailyBeast

Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt

President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
Business Insider

It's a 'severe problem' that student-loan borrowers are still facing roadblocks getting rid of their debt through bankruptcy, Elizabeth Warren says

Elizabeth Warren called on the Justice Department to restore bankruptcy protections for student-loan borrowers. Borrowers currently have to prove a difficult standard in court to get rid of their debt. Biden's administration has promised reform, but the process continues to be slow-moving. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is renewing the call...
The Hill

Biden to sign order blocking Chinese investment in US tech

President Biden signed an executive order Thursday bolstering a regulatory committee’s powers to review and take action on foreign investment in the U.S. economy, including in the tech sector where officials are increasingly concerned about Chinese actors. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency...
Business Insider

One of the largest student-loan companies could be engaging in 'unconscionable' behavior by encouraging refinancing to federal borrowers, Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley say

Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley wrote a letter to Navient over its communication to student-loan borrowers. They cited an Insider report that found companies are sending notices about refinancing to private debt. This would make federal borrowers ineligible for Biden's recently announced debt cancellation. Two Democratic lawmakers are worried a...
