President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...

EDUCATION ・ 24 DAYS AGO