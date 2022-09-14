Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Meet a Republican who's getting all of his student loans forgiven but thinks Biden's debt relief plan is unfair: 'I don't really view this policy as just.'
"It would absolutely make an impact on myself and my family's future," Matthew, 28, told Insider. But he thinks the policy should be more targeted.
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
WATCH: Biden announces $1 billion in federal economic grants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The 21 were...
Republican plans to block student loan relief would keep millions of Americans in debt
Republican attorneys general and right-wing legal groups are considering legal challenges to block President Joe Biden’s transformative student loan debt cancellation plan that would provide immense relief for millions of borrowers.If GOP challenges are successful, more than 20 million Americans whose remaining balances are set to be wiped out would be forced back into debt.And unless state lawmakers in several Republican-dominated state legislatures work quickly to change how student loan relief is taxed, despite a federal exemption, borrowers in those states could also face significant tax bills for their canceled debts.Roughly 43 million federal student loan borrowers are eligible for...
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
Florida couple who paid off $190k in student loan debt in 27 months 'angry' over Biden's handout
After President Biden announced a nationwide student loan debt handout that’ll cost taxpayers an estimated $500 billion, one outspoken Florida couple is warning the legislation will come at a cost to families who worked to pay off their debt. "It does make us a little angry because I know...
Elizabeth Warren points out Mitch McConnell graduated from a school that cost $330 a year amid his criticisms of Biden's student-loan forgiveness: 'He can spare us the lectures on fairness'
After Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness, McConnell called the relief "astonishingly unfair." Sen. Warren pushed back.
A GOP attorney general says people are 'celebrating prematurely' Biden's student-loan forgiveness, suggesting lawsuits are to come
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich told CNBC that Biden is on "very, very shaky legal grounds right now" with his broad student-debt cancellation plan.
Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt
President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
Parents who took on student debt for their kids should receive more benefits from Biden's debt cancellation plans, 8 Democratic senators say
Parents who took on PLUS student loans for their kids are eligible for up to $10,000 from Biden's loan forgiveness. But 8 Democratic lawmakers want Biden to offer the full $20,000 relief to parents whose kids are also Pell recipients. PLUS loans are restrictive and can keep borrowers in repayment...
Sen. Joe Manchin Calls Out Biden's Student Debt Relief Plan: 'You Have To Earn It'
The West Virginia Democrat called the proposal "excessive," arguing there are more effective ways to support student borrowers.
House Republicans again press Biden over staffers with student loans
House oversight committee Republicans are again seeking information from the Biden administration about staff members who hold millions of dollars worth of student loans.
It's a 'severe problem' that student-loan borrowers are still facing roadblocks getting rid of their debt through bankruptcy, Elizabeth Warren says
Elizabeth Warren called on the Justice Department to restore bankruptcy protections for student-loan borrowers. Borrowers currently have to prove a difficult standard in court to get rid of their debt. Biden's administration has promised reform, but the process continues to be slow-moving. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is renewing the call...
Biden to sign order blocking Chinese investment in US tech
President Biden signed an executive order Thursday bolstering a regulatory committee’s powers to review and take action on foreign investment in the U.S. economy, including in the tech sector where officials are increasingly concerned about Chinese actors. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency...
One of the largest student-loan companies could be engaging in 'unconscionable' behavior by encouraging refinancing to federal borrowers, Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley say
Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley wrote a letter to Navient over its communication to student-loan borrowers. They cited an Insider report that found companies are sending notices about refinancing to private debt. This would make federal borrowers ineligible for Biden's recently announced debt cancellation. Two Democratic lawmakers are worried a...
Rightwingers threaten legal action on Biden’s student loan debt relief
Even before Joe Biden announced his recent plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for Americans burdened by their unprecedented debt from higher education, the US president was threatened with legal action by his adversaries on the right. Since the plan was put forward, chatter about a legal...
