ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide in Adams County, Ohio

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiNiV_0hvk2xlb00

ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect was believed to be her husband who was seen at the location right before this happened.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Deputies say they found the man’s vehicle approximately 15 minutes later at the State Route 32 and State Route 41 intersection. According to the sheriff, when an officer pulled his cruiser in front of him, the suspect pulled out a gun and fatally shot himself.

West Virginia man charged for alleged ‘terroristic threats’ against physician

No names are being released at this time, the sheriff says. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Identities released in Adams County murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The identities of the husband and wife who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide has been released. Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Around 2:15 p.m....
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Women was on phone with officer when shots fired

A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
PEEBLES, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Adams County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Southern Ohio#Violent Crime#The Southern Ohio Lumber#Nexstar Media Inc
Law & Crime

Scores of Law Enforcement Officers and Other Witnesses Are Refusing to Appear on Camera While Testifying in Pike County Massacre Murder Trial

A high proportion of witnesses are opting out of being recorded in the long-awaited (and televised) Ohio trial of George Wagner IV over the Pike County massacre. That includes members of local law enforcement, including Sheriff Tracy Evans. Court watchers found the law enforcement requests unusual given the public duties bestowed upon them by their offices.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded nearly $200k in grant funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help them prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program....
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New details released in early morning bomb scare in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare led to the evacuation of two Vinton County schools earlier this afternoon. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain released a statement today regarding the bomb threat that led to the evacuation of students and staff from Vinton County middle and high schools. According...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Roselawn woman charged after son burned, later dies at hospital

CINCINNATI — A Roselawn mother is behind bars after her 1-year-old son died. Hydia Hamilton-Smith is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is charged with a single count of child endangerment a second-degree felony. She is accused of abusing her 20-month-old son Darnell Gamble. She was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy