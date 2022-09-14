Read full article on original website
Related
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
The Purosangue Puts Ferrari Into A Lucrative Segment
One of the most anticipated cars of the year has finally been unveiled: the first SUV in Ferrari history. Although in Maranello they claim that the Purosangue is in a class of its own, the public can now get to know the latest product from Ferrari after many years of speculation. The Purosangue is one of the very few vehicles that both the press and the financial world are paying attention to. It means a lot to Ferrari.
All-New Mustang Dark Horse Is A 500-HP Track-Ready Superstar
Track-ready Mustang variant features a 500-horsepower Coyote V8 and standard six-speed manual gearbox. Carbon fiber wheels available for the first time on a non-Shelby Mustang. Track-honed suspension, braking, and cooling systems. After months of torturous waiting and endless teasers, Ford finally revealed the seventh-generation Mustang at the Detroit Motor Show....
Here's The Best Reason To Get A V8-Powered Ford Mustang
The 2024 Ford Mustang is finally here. After a long wait and plenty of speculation, the Dearborn-based brand unveiled America's favorite muscle car at the Detroit Auto Show. In the months leading up to the reveal, many feared Ford would abandon the manual transmission in favor of automatics. But a teaser confirmed the three-pedal layout will return, much to the relief of many.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Top Gear Offers a First Look at the Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari recently unveiled the highly anticipated Purosangue, the company’s first four-door and four-seat sports car. While it boasts four-wheel drive and looks (kind of) like an SUV, Ferrari insists that it’s simply not. So what exactly is it, and who does Ferrari think will buy it?. Top Gear...
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ford Has A Genius Plan To Stop Electric Vehicle Markups
The dealership practice of placing so-called market adjustments on new vehicles is hated by consumers and automakers alike. Even though car companies can suggest a retail price, dealerships are free to do as they wish. This often results in some eye-watering prices which, of course, the customer may choose not to pay. But the lack of new car supply means some have no choice, and dealerships are getting away with this awful practice.
yankodesign.com
This 3-wheeled BMW R100 custom build takes inspiration from pre-war racecars
Designed by Cumpert Contraptions, this custom BMW build is just that – an oddball contraption that captivates the eye with its retropunk demeanor. Resting on three wheels instead of the usual two, this quirky beauty once used to be a 1992-model BMW R100R Mystic, which Tim Cumpert got his hands on for his mad-scientist project. He sawed the front off, replacing it with a chassis taken from an ATV, and built out his vision using that as his framework. “The three-wheeler was inspired by pre-war racing cars, which I am a big fan of,” he told Bike EXIF. “When I started this project back in 2012, Morgan had just released their new 3 Wheeler. But the main drive for this project, was that I wanted to try my hand at sheet aluminum fabrication.”
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
You Can Pay Chevrolet To Let You Build Your Corvette Z06's Engine
Chevrolet recently announced that it's bringing back the ultimate automotive DIY project. Chevy Corvette Z06 customers will once again have the opportunity to build their car's engine, bringing back the popular scheme from the last-gen Z06. As before, this option is limited to the Z06 model and its tremendous 5.5-liter flat-plane V8 engine.
Off-Road In Mercedes Luxury In This G500 Cabriolet on Bring A Trailer
This incredible mashup of German Luxury design and performance might just be right for you. The G-Wagon has been a staple of German automotive design for decades because of the wide variety of utility and style, enough to please many automotive enthusiasts of different backgrounds. On the outside, you got a great looking exterior which is made to reflect the best of military, off-roading, and on-road application. Then, if you’ll turn your attention to the inside, there is an interior which combines luxury and utility for those enthusiasts who want to relax while they traverse rough terrain.
Defective Fuel Pump Settlement Will Cost Toyota $180 Million
Toyota is on the verge of settling a class-action lawsuit for the infamous low-pressure fuel pump recall. The recall affected 3.36 million Lexus and Toyota models made from 2013 to 2020, including the entry-level Corolla and high-end Lexus LS 460. The recall was issued once Toyota discovered that the fuel...
6 Coolest Features Of The New Ford Mustang
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was unveiled to the world in Detroit last night. While it might not be as all-new as everyone says - it's a thorough reworking of the old car's platform and engines - it has been improved in multiple facets. The styling may not appeal to everyone, but the V8 lives on, as does the manual gearbox, and there's no hybridization or any sign of the rumored all-wheel drive we were told to expect. It's still a sports car, and whether you like it or not, it's going to sell in droves.
RUMOR: BMW Working On Hardcore 473-HP M2
The all-new BMW M2 is getting ready to be introduced to the world this October. The second generation of the compact sporting icon has been spied undergoing testing in standard form and with BMW M Performance parts attached and promises everything we expect from the model, including a circa-440-horsepower turbocharged inline-six and a manual gearbox. It will be the last of its kind as every M car to follow will be a hybrid of some sort, and even the M2 itself might not be entirely pure, as it may feature optional all-wheel drive.
Limited Edition Dodge Charger King Daytona Takes The Redeye To 807 HP
5th "Last Call" special edition send-off for Charger and Challenger models. Based on Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody with 807-horsepower tune. Takes inspiration from the West Coast drag racing scene in the 1960s. The seventh-generation Dodge Charger has been with us since 2011, and its retro-modern looks have come full...
Ford Promises The V8 Mustang Will Live On
The all-new, seventh-generation Ford Mustang has finally been revealed, bringing with it an updated V8 engine, a standard manual transmission, and plenty of new technology. That V8 engine is a big part of the Mustang's appeal and also why its new racing versions are so exciting to contemplate, but with the advent of the electric age, one can't help but wonder if this S650 Mustang will be our last with a big V8. After all, the new model was tipped to debut with a hybrid powertrain in preparation for the electric shift.
Driven: Is The 2023 BMW 8 Series Convertible Worth $100,000?
In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
Jeep Celebrates 30 Years Of Grand Cherokee With New Special Edition
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. If you were hoping for a mad special edition along the lines of the famous Trackhawk, we're sorry to disappoint. Jeep's 4xe models are proving far more lucrative, and the Wrangler is currently the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America. Therefore, it makes sense to base this celebratory edition on what's bound to become a top-selling hybrid.
CarBuzz.com
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0