Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Related
Filmmaker’s new docuseries inspired by RI family’s legacy
The Slaters are best known for their contributions in founding a nearby village, which eventually became known as Slatersville.
GoLocalProv
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II
(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Fashion Week Season XI Kicks Off Sunday
Rhode Island Fashion Week Season XI is here - with seven days of celebrating fashion, art, beauty, and entertainment. This four-day event features a wide variety of, not only fashion designers, but also artists, dancers and musicians, and is synchronized with Fashion Weeks around the world. “Our themed events take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rimonthly.com
Celebrate All Things Fall and ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Chase Farm’s BeWitched and BeDazzled Festival
On the very grounds where a recreation of Salem Village stood during the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, BeWitched and Bedazzled: A Magical Fall Festival invites autumn and Sanderson sister lovers alike to celebrate the best of spooky season. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, attendees can look forward to everything from hayrides through the picturesque hills and personal psychic readings to homemade costume contests and the appearance of more than seventy-five artisans and vendors selling goods like handmade soaps, jewelry, herbal products, seasonal décor and more. Painters will also be encouraged to capture various scenes throughout the day. Their work will then be entered into a competition and displayed for all to admire.
newportthisweek.com
Boat Parade – Sunday, Sept. 18
12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, hosts 2022 North American Championship. Newport, RI: This Friday September 16, the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, will host the first day of the 12 Metre North American Championship in the waters of Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound. Seven iconic boats from the Vintage Onawa to the sleek Challenge XII will race over three days in two divisions to lay claim to this coveted trophy. Past winner, Kevin Hegarty’s US 16 Columbia will try again to outsail those in the Traditional Class for the 2022 title. Several of these boats were either winners of the America’s Cup or were built and raced for this purpose. US 16 Columbia won in 1958 and US 17 Weatherly won in 1962 and will be skippered by Commodore of the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Steve Eddleston.
ABC6.com
“People paid $165,000”: RI native cashes out on ex-boyfriend Elon Musk
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Jennifer Gwynne, native of North Providence, RI, has collected nearly $165,000 in the last month– selling items from her former relationship with Elon Musk. Gwynne auctioned off pictures, necklaces, and notes of Musk’s that she has held onto for 28 years.]. The two...
nerej.com
Five R.I. companies come together to transform building while the business inside stays open
Riverside, RI The thing Rhode Island is perhaps most famous for is for being (at least for the last 245 years) the smallest state in the U.S. A recently completed renovation project in this East Providence neighborhood demonstrates this admirably. One of Rhode Island’s largest employers and one of the biggest pharmacies in the country is CVS. They are, in a way, a representative of Rhode Island on nearly every Main St. in America, projecting solidarity and dependability to the customers.
RELATED PEOPLE
rinewstoday.com
In the news… updates for 9-17-22
$36 million paving project for the entire I-295 corridor, from the Massachusetts state line in Cumberland to the I-95 interchange in Warwick. A dance school located in part of the building that collapsed in Providence is not dislocated. The newly renovated Park Theatre sustained extensive damage from the rains and...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10's Frank Carpano, Doug White inducted into Rhode Island Radio and TV Hall of Fame
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two names familiar to NBC 10 viewers were enshrined in the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Sports Team 10's Frank Carpano and the late Doug White are members of the class of 2022. The Hall of Fame celebrated with...
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
ecori.org
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Coffee with a smile: Woman scores dream job working at Dunkin'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Walpole woman with Down syndrome is one happy Dunkin' worker after she scored her dream job. Paula Machado serves up coffee with a smile at the Dunkin’ on Route 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She started the job two weeks ago after a chance encounter...
nerej.com
Lila Delman Compass sells 25 East Shore Rd. on Great Island for $2.4 million
Narragansett, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 25 East Shore Rd. for $2,417,875. This transaction marks the highest sale in the history of Great Island, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.* Lila Delman Compass participated in both sides of the record sale, with Jason Vickers, sales associate, representing the sellers and Nicole Maine of the Local Group, sales team, representing the buyers.
Community Focus: Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley
Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss Tuesday's primary election and his plans for the city moving forward.
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nrinow.news
The weekend: Two not-to-be-missed fall festivals are among 40 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Welcome to The Weekend, our weekly roundup of activities and events taking place right here in our small towns of Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester – starting on Thursday so you can get a jump start on the fun. This week, we have two annual...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Washington Examiner
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
rwuhawksherald.com
Changes underway in dining this fall
As RWU has slowly removed COVID-19 restrictions with pandemic conditions in the state improving, dining also changed going into the fall 2022 semester. One of the more significant changes is students can only use meal swipes at Lower Commons from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday where in the past couple of semesters the amount of time to use meal swipes was until 8 p.m. on weekdays.
Comments / 0