Emergency relief funds headed to Oklahoma farmers, ranchers
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to provide financial relief to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers impacted by the drought. The state will distribute money from the emergency drought relief fund. "There's a board set up to discuss how you're going to be eligible...
Billboard promoting abortion resources in California to be launched in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking aim at seven pro-life states in the country. Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted that billboards promoting abortion resources in California will be going up in Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, and South Dakota. The billboard going up in...
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
'Parenting in the wild is no easy task': Alligator builds, guards nest in Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Parenting in the wild is no easy task!. Officials posted a video showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out...
“Was it refunded or not?”: Oklahomans following the money after return of rejected Covid medicine
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
‘It’s killing our children’: Oklahoma fights back on Fentanyl
Oklahoma’s Attorney General has joined several other states hoping to put pressure on the President to declare Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).
Oklahoma AG joins call for fentanyl to be classifed as weapon of mass destruction
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is joining a multistate effort to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. The 18-state bipartisan coalition demands that Biden take action in response to the increase in overdose deaths related to the substance...
Cherokee Nation explains why some inmates will be sent to Texas
TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation said they are working on a $5.3 million agreement to send some inmates out of state. The Cherokee Nation said the money would come from their operating budget. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said only inmates with sentences longer than six months would...
Challenges made against state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is one step closer to knowing if Oklahomans will be able to vote for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Before voters find out, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has to rule on four different challenges to State Question 820. At 5 p.m....
Roadblocks stand in the way of legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's another roadblock in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Three unresolved challenges are facing State Question 820 and time is running out. In Oklahoma, all absentee ballots must be printed and delivered to the 77 county election boards no later than September...
Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
Four Oklahoma schools receive national honor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four schools in Oklahoma have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The four Oklahoma schools honored were:. Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Checotah School District.
Oklahoma’s electric vehicle plan approved by Biden Administration
More electric vehicle charging stations will soon be coming to the Sooner State.
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on November ballot ending
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in Oklahoma comes to an end Thursday. At the end of August, the Supreme Court said before it made a ruling on putting the issue on the November ballot, it would allow a 10-day challenge period to State Question 820.
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
More than half of Oklahomans live in what researchers call 'child care desert'
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than half of all Oklahomans live in what researchers call a “child care desert.”. This means the families don’t have the number of options they need. Now, the state’s trying to do something about it. The Department of Human Services said Oklahoma’s...
Oklahoma Human Services announces grant to help child care deserts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services announced the Child Care Desert Startup Grant to increase accessibility to quality child care in areas of need around the state. Thirty-four of Oklahoma's 77 counties are considered child care deserts, and 55% of the state's population lives in a child care...
Oklahoma alligator moving hatchlings caught on camera
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native Oklahoma alligators have always lived. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south of the Joplin region. In July the Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released details on Oklahoma alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with study...
