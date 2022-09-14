ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTEN.com

Emergency relief funds headed to Oklahoma farmers, ranchers

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to provide financial relief to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers impacted by the drought. The state will distribute money from the emergency drought relief fund. "There's a board set up to discuss how you're going to be eligible...
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
okcfox.com

Cherokee Nation explains why some inmates will be sent to Texas

TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation said they are working on a $5.3 million agreement to send some inmates out of state. The Cherokee Nation said the money would come from their operating budget. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said only inmates with sentences longer than six months would...
okcfox.com

Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
okcfox.com

Four Oklahoma schools receive national honor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four schools in Oklahoma have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The four Oklahoma schools honored were:. Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Checotah School District.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Human Services announces grant to help child care deserts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services announced the Child Care Desert Startup Grant to increase accessibility to quality child care in areas of need around the state. Thirty-four of Oklahoma's 77 counties are considered child care deserts, and 55% of the state's population lives in a child care...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Oklahoma alligator moving hatchlings caught on camera

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native Oklahoma alligators have always lived. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south of the Joplin region. In July the Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released details on Oklahoma alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with study...
