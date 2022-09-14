The U.S. Coast Guard recovered nearly 30,000 pounds of cocaine and cannabis, valued at more than $475 million, offloading it on Thursday at the Base Miami Beach, Florida. The drugs retrieved by an international crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Legare were found in international waters. The operation was jointly undertaken by the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and the Royal Netherlands Navy to confiscate drugs from suspected cartels, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO