Amtrak cancels 3 long-distance routes, citing 'significant impact' from potential railroad strike
Amtrak on Monday said it canceled three long-distance train routes in advance of a looming railroad union strike that is threatening to hobble the nation's economy. The train operator, which is not a party in the labor dispute, said in a statement that a strike that could begin Friday "could significantly impact" its intercity passenger rail service, since it operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor "on track owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads."
5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation
With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Amtrak working to restore canceled trips after railroad strike averted with freight deal
Amtrak preemptively canceled the long-distance trains due to a potential fright rail strike. It is now working to restore those trips.
Here's how the freight rail strike will impact commuters
US commuter rail service will face a huge disruption Friday if a freight rail strike is not avoided.
Amtrak suspends several long-distance routes as railroad strike looms
Amtrak has canceled some of its long-distance routes as a potential freight railroad strike looms. An Amtrak spokesperson told FOX Business that while the company is hopeful that U.S. railroads and rail unions will reach a resolution in the contract negotiations, it has already "begun phased adjustments" in preparation for possible freight railroad service interruption later this week.
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown
Although Amtrak is not involved in the labor dispute, the move is more fallout from an ongoing stalemate between freight rail companies and unions.
America’s Railroads Are in Trouble–With or Without a Strike
A potential strike by railroad workers has been averted, but customers and executives say that the industry needs an overhaul
The rail strike that wasn't
It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
‘Amtrak Joe’ averts rail strike with last-minute deal after months of negotiations
WASHINGTON — On July 12, a dozen unions representing 115,000 freight railroad workers voted to strike over pay and labor conditions, a move that would disrupt supply chains and imperil travel, since Amtrak shares track with freight carriers in much of the country. In stepped President Biden, once known...
Amtrak Canceling Longer Routes Due To Possible Freight Rail Strike
Due to a possible freight rail strike this Friday, Amtrak has cancelled several long-distance routes today. According to Reuters, “Amtrak workers aren’t part of the labor dispute. But Amtrak operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on tracks owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads.”
Rail Shutdown Could Slow, Halt Shipments in Every Market
Don't think the rail strike will impact you? Think again. This shutdown could slow or completely halt shipments in every market, including food, agriculture, automotive, electronics, ingredients, chemicals, UPS packages and more. Rail unions are poised to go on strike on Sept. 16, a move that could bring nearly 30%...
Railroads wind down some operations; White House eyes options to move freight
The U.S.-based Class I railroads have been taking steps this week to prepare for a potential strike by union members after midnight Friday by embargoing security-sensitive material and even winding down operations for intermodal and temperature-controlled rail traffic. On Wednesday, Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) will close all its gates to...
Rail lines and unions head off a potentially devastating strike
The U.S. economy dodged a pretty big bullet. With time running out before a nationwide rail workers strike, the two sides reached a tentative settlement in the early hours of Thursday morning. Economists warned that a shutdown of the nation’s freight lines would make inflation even worse, interrupting supply chains...
