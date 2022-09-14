ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

NBC News

Amtrak cancels 3 long-distance routes, citing 'significant impact' from potential railroad strike

Amtrak on Monday said it canceled three long-distance train routes in advance of a looming railroad union strike that is threatening to hobble the nation's economy. The train operator, which is not a party in the labor dispute, said in a statement that a strike that could begin Friday "could significantly impact" its intercity passenger rail service, since it operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor "on track owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads."
The Hill

5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation

With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
#Amtrak#Freight Rail#Rail Service#Commuter Rail#Reuters
Outdoor Life

Joel Eisenberg

Salon

GOP repeatedly opposed infrastructure upgrades. Now Mississippi's capital has no safe water

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city's residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.
FOXBusiness

Amtrak suspends several long-distance routes as railroad strike looms

Amtrak has canceled some of its long-distance routes as a potential freight railroad strike looms. An Amtrak spokesperson told FOX Business that while the company is hopeful that U.S. railroads and rail unions will reach a resolution in the contract negotiations, it has already "begun phased adjustments" in preparation for possible freight railroad service interruption later this week.
The Week

The rail strike that wasn't

It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
TravelNoire

Amtrak Canceling Longer Routes Due To Possible Freight Rail Strike

Due to a possible freight rail strike this Friday, Amtrak has cancelled several long-distance routes today. According to Reuters, “Amtrak workers aren’t part of the labor dispute. But Amtrak operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on tracks owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads.”
foodlogistics.com

Rail Shutdown Could Slow, Halt Shipments in Every Market

Don't think the rail strike will impact you? Think again. This shutdown could slow or completely halt shipments in every market, including food, agriculture, automotive, electronics, ingredients, chemicals, UPS packages and more. Rail unions are poised to go on strike on Sept. 16, a move that could bring nearly 30%...
freightwaves.com

Railroads wind down some operations; White House eyes options to move freight

The U.S.-based Class I railroads have been taking steps this week to prepare for a potential strike by union members after midnight Friday by embargoing security-sensitive material and even winding down operations for intermodal and temperature-controlled rail traffic. On Wednesday, Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) will close all its gates to...
ConsumerAffairs

Rail lines and unions head off a potentially devastating strike

The U.S. economy dodged a pretty big bullet. With time running out before a nationwide rail workers strike, the two sides reached a tentative settlement in the early hours of Thursday morning. Economists warned that a shutdown of the nation’s freight lines would make inflation even worse, interrupting supply chains...
