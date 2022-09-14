Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
Related
Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment
CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
Comparing Charlotte-area charter schools state test scores to area public schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of public charter schools opening in North Carolina continues to grow as parents decide traditional public schools aren’t the right fit. This is especially true for children of color. WCNC Charlotte looked at data from three Charlotte-area charter schools. They include Lake Norman...
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
counton2.com
Students, parents involved in North Carolina middle school bus fight: officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students and parents were involved in a middle school bus fight in Mecklenburg County Tuesday, according to officials. The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402). CMSPD and administrators are actively investigating the incident. In a letter to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Michael Jordan grant offers finance education to highschoolers, including CMS students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are one of several public schools that will receive access to a financial course from NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. The Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) grant will help almost 500,000 students in 639 high schools. The one-time grant is modeled...
Controversial book debate heats up at school board meeting
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A controversial debate over book policy in Cabarrus County schools took a turn when a board member read a sexually explicit scene aloud from one of the books available for students. The board members asked their teenage interns to leave the room before reading a...
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
GW Hatchet
Essay: Southern stereotypes reveal ignorance, classism at GW
When I first came to GW, I was excited to escape the outdated closed-mindedness of my small southern hometown of Hickory, North Carolina. I always felt that I did not fit in because it seemed like I was the only person from my area who deeply longed for social progress in our country. Others often saw no issue with the way things were – and sometimes they wanted it to stay that way. But never would I expect students from a progressive institution like GW to make such classist and insensitive remarks about those they may hope to serve and represent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecharlottepost.com
Johnson C. Smith University No. 26, A&T ninth in national ranking of HBCUs
Johnson C. Smith University No. 26, A&T ninth in national ranking of HBCUs. Charlotte school jumps 10 spots over the last two years. Johnson C. Smith University continued its climb up U.S. News and Reports’ ranking of America’s 107 historically Black colleges and universities, rising up to 26th, four spots better than in 2022.
New home has west Charlotte nonprofit poised to help more young adults
CHARLOTTE — A new home in a former warehouse in west Charlotte has a nonprofit more equipped than ever to provide mental health services, job training and housing to local young people. The Relatives supports folks ages 16 to 24 as they transition to adulthood. The new resource center...
North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards. North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid...
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
58th Annual Festival In The Park Underway in Charlotte’s Freedom Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 58th annual Festival in the Park kicked off Friday in Charlotte’s Freedom Park in Dilworth. The festival features music, art and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free. Weekend Schedule:. Friday, September 16, 2022 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Saturday, September 17,...
Family of NC A&T marching band member opens up about unsolved murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of an NC A&T University marching band member killed in a shooting is celebrating what would have been his birthday. 22-year-old Avery Horlbeck died last November. He was shot in his apartment at Block 43 off Clinton Road last October. His mom, Aisha Lemon,...
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
Mecklenburg County offers financial support for small businesses
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s small business fund, Meck Lending, has funds available for financial support. Meck Lending offers business loans and free assistance to help small business owners. There is up to $75,000 available for small business owners. VIDEO: North Carolina residents will have to pay state taxes...
Program provides much-needed repairs for couple’s home in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE — Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte recently provided much-needed repairs to a couple’s home in Hidden Valley. Patricia and Gary Turpin bought the home 22 years ago where they raised their children. However, the couple said they have not had enough money to repair the house, including...
Mother says son was bullied when parents, students got into fight on CMS bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents were involved in a fight on a school bus Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district officials said. It happened on Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus No. 402. A mother who said she was involved in the altercation said her son called from the bus. “I feel...
wfmynews2.com
Black owned and operated hair removal business has roots in boosting people's mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Khiana Morton spent more than a decade as a mental health counselor. "My degree's in psychology, and so I worked in mental health for about 13 years," Morton said. "It was very rewarding but also very stressful at the same time." When her mental health job...
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
Comments / 3