Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment

CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
GW Hatchet

Essay: Southern stereotypes reveal ignorance, classism at GW

When I first came to GW, I was excited to escape the outdated closed-mindedness of my small southern hometown of Hickory, North Carolina. I always felt that I did not fit in because it seemed like I was the only person from my area who deeply longed for social progress in our country. Others often saw no issue with the way things were – and sometimes they wanted it to stay that way. But never would I expect students from a progressive institution like GW to make such classist and insensitive remarks about those they may hope to serve and represent.
thecharlottepost.com

Johnson C. Smith University No. 26, A&T ninth in national ranking of HBCUs

Johnson C. Smith University No. 26, A&T ninth in national ranking of HBCUs. Charlotte school jumps 10 spots over the last two years. Johnson C. Smith University continued its climb up U.S. News and Reports’ ranking of America’s 107 historically Black colleges and universities, rising up to 26th, four spots better than in 2022.
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
NewsBreak
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
