Auburn, AL

AL.com

Clock hit zero before Auburn’s TJ Finley’s INT vs. Penn State; CBS’ Brad Nessler points to Big Ten crew

TJ Finley’s first quarter-ending interception against Penn State should have never happened Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Down 7-3, the Auburn quarterback, facing a third and 6 at the Penn State 28, was picked off by Zakee Wheatley at the Nittany Lions’ 23. The problem was the game clock had expired before the snap of the ball, yet no replay was initiated.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn vs. Penn State live score updates, analysis

Welcome back to Jordan-Hare Stadium, where Auburn and Penn State are set for a major SEC/Big Ten clash on the Plains. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of their nonconference home-and-home series. Penn State won the front end of the series, 28-20, last season in State College, Penn. Auburn is hoping to return the favor on its home turf and send its Big Ten foe back north with a loss.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn football fan guide for home game against Penn State

Auburn is undefeated. Two games, two wins. They went to Penn State and fell just short of a huge non-conference road win in 2021. Will the Tigers get payback against the Nittany Lions inside a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday?. Will there be orange uniforms? Are we prepared for this?
AUBURN, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Penn State; Time, TV Channel, and Weather

Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, September 17th, 2022. TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson/Jenny Dell. Stream: CBS College Football Streaming (Paramount+) Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Perfect...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Karmello English decommits from ‘University of Auburn,’ social media explodes

Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown

Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
ANDALUSIA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother

Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
AUBURN, AL
unionspringsherald.com

From Student Athlete to Probate Judge

Contributed story – September 8, 2022 - The Tuskegee News. During the All-Macon County Day Festival on Friday, August 26, 2022, a former high school football coach and his former student-athlete had the opportunity to share stories about their collective high school athletic years at Bullock County High School.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
Sports
thecitymenus.com

Guthrie’s Wrapping Up in Roanoke, T-Mobile on The Way

​​2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street, adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
ROANOKE, AL
wtvy.com

Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Smiths Station High School celebrates homecoming

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Smiths Station Panthers host homecoming in East Alabama. The school held its annual homecoming parade this morning. The parade was led by Mayor Bubba Copeland and followed by various high school programs, the band and teams representing Smiths Station High School. Fans and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Serve Make-Ahead Dishes For Tailgating On The Plains￼

During fall months in East Alabama, life for many folks revolves around Auburn Tigers’ football with plenty of good food for tailgating on game days. Since Saturday’s game against Penn State kicks off at 2:30 p.m., plan on serving a variety of hearty dishes for lunch. Whether tailgating on the Plains or watching the Tigers at home with friends, relax and enjoy the party with scrumptious dishes that can be prepared ahead.
AUBURN, AL
auburnvillager.com

Superintendent provides update on Auburn City Schools

With a month of the school year in the books, Auburn City Schools Superintendent Cristen Herring provided a snapshot of the school system at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce's Tuesday Talk this week. The snapshot included unofficial enrollment numbers, which stand at 9,405 students system-wide as of Sept. 6, only...
AUBURN, AL
