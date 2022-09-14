ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run from Metro police

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an accused murderer who has not been captured.

Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, is wanted for the Sept. 1 murder of Trashai Siske. Siske was found shot and killed inside her Sealy Drive apartment in Madison.

Police say Johnson is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are pursuing all leads as to his whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Johnson or knows where he might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Comments / 6

Earth Reign
2d ago

He needs to be man now and face the consequences. He did the crime like a fool, so he should be happy to do the time.

