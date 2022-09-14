‘Hot Girl Walk Club’ Takes Oklahoma City By Storm

A new trend on TikTok is gaining traction here in Oklahoma City, and it's also taking some much-needed tread off of walking shoes.

"We are working on our mental health, getting exercise, and supporting our community," OKC Hot Girl Walk Club founder Kendra Haslem said.

The “Hot Girl Walk Club” is the newest walking group in the Oklahoma City metro, which was created by Haslem.

She saw a need for women to find new friends in the metro.

As word of mouth began to spread across social media, an idea became a reality.

The group began with 30 girls on their first walk. Now, there are approximately 300 out and about.

"We go on a walk, meet friends and get out," walker Emily Reel said.

Girls meet at different parks each Wednesday. The growing club has had some small businesses looking to get involved.

"We have got smoothie bowls, a truck that can braid your hair and we have some locally made jewelry," walker Taylor Chatman said.

Some of the women said it's about safely walking, especially in the wake of a Memphis woman who was abducted on her morning run.

"There's no looking over our shoulders,” Haslam said. “We all have each other's backs.”

The club has plans to walk around places like Scissortail Park, Will Rogers Garden, and perhaps, much more.