Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers hire new amateur scout, Kraken promote Alexandra Mandrycky to AGM and more
Tichy joins the Oilers after spending the last two decades working a European Scout for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played pro hockey in the Czechoslovakia league in the late 1980’s and early ’90’s before coming to North America to play in the ’90’s. His...
NHL・
Yardbarker
New York Rangers bright future with Brennan Othmann and Will Cuylle
The New York Rangers have two winners on their hands in Brennan Othmann and Will Cuylle. I mean that literally, as both are coming to camp with gold medals from Team Canada’s run at the World Junior Championship. “It was a great experience and to win gold was a...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils
Jiri Kulich will be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they play the middle game of their Prospects Challenge schedule against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Kulich was initially ruled out for the tournament after arriving in camp with a nagging injury. "He was a little...
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Right Wing
For the last couple of seasons, right wing depth has been an issue for the Boston Bruins. In the final two months of the 2021-22 season, former coach Bruce Cassidy moved Jake DeBrusk from his off-side to the right wing on the first line and Nick Foligno played the right wing on the fourth line, like DeBrusk on his off-side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Rangers still looking at PTO on defense, hope Nils Lundkvist will come to camp
New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury spoke briefly with the media today and addressed Nils Lundkvist. “I don’t really have any update on it,” Drury said per NY Post’s Mollie Walker. “Obviously, we think he’s a real good player. We drafted him. We’ve worked with him the last number of years. We certainly hope he’s here next week.”
NHL
VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Open Showcase vs. Coyotes
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. While there are no points in the standings up for grabs, competitive hockey has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights rookies take on the rookies from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Sharks Ice San Jose. Fans can listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and follow along on the Vegas Golden Knights social media channels for exclusive content.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
NBC Sports
Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas
Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him
View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist will not come to camp, Vitali Kravtsov on track, and more
In what should be no surprise, Nils Lundkvist will NOT report to New York Rangers camp per his agent Claude Lemieux. When the original story broke regarding the Rangers trying to trade the 2018 first round pick, I spoke with him about the situation. “We did request a trade when...
Comments / 0