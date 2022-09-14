For the last couple of seasons, right wing depth has been an issue for the Boston Bruins. In the final two months of the 2021-22 season, former coach Bruce Cassidy moved Jake DeBrusk from his off-side to the right wing on the first line and Nick Foligno played the right wing on the fourth line, like DeBrusk on his off-side.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO