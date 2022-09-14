ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils

Jiri Kulich will be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they play the middle game of their Prospects Challenge schedule against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Kulich was initially ruled out for the tournament after arriving in camp with a nagging injury. "He was a little...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Right Wing

For the last couple of seasons, right wing depth has been an issue for the Boston Bruins. In the final two months of the 2021-22 season, former coach Bruce Cassidy moved Jake DeBrusk from his off-side to the right wing on the first line and Nick Foligno played the right wing on the fourth line, like DeBrusk on his off-side.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers still looking at PTO on defense, hope Nils Lundkvist will come to camp

New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury spoke briefly with the media today and addressed Nils Lundkvist. “I don’t really have any update on it,” Drury said per NY Post’s Mollie Walker. “Obviously, we think he’s a real good player. We drafted him. We’ve worked with him the last number of years. We certainly hope he’s here next week.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Open Showcase vs. Coyotes

Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. While there are no points in the standings up for grabs, competitive hockey has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights rookies take on the rookies from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Sharks Ice San Jose. Fans can listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and follow along on the Vegas Golden Knights social media channels for exclusive content.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies

A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas

Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
