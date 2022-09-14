Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Astros' Prospect Sprinkle Looks Towards Playing in Arizona Fall League
Vying for improvements, Jonathan Sprinkle is among the seven Houston Astros prospects extending their seasons.
FOX Sports
Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels
Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
FOX Sports
The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving
Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani returns to mound to face Mariners
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.,
FOX Sports
Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego's blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high...
Comments / 0