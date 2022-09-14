Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
Lifelong Montesano resident leaves $1.2M estate gift to Grays Harbor Community Foundation
A new fund has been created after a Montesano resident left a $1.2 million estate to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. In a release from the local foundation, lifelong Montesano resident Patricia Clemons left her $1.2 million estate gift to assist local residents. “A true community champion and someone who...
KXRO.com
South Bend proposes five names for school mascot after public input
The South Bend School District has brought five prospective new mascot names forward, and now it is time for the public to give their input. According to Superintendent Jon Tienhaara, the next phase of the mascot selection process for South Bend is now underway. The district collected input from community...
Chronicle
In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs
Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
Chronicle
Olympia High School Axes Weekly Military, Workforce Wear Idea After Families Complain
Families of Olympia High School students raised concerns to administrators after receiving an email saying their students and teachers were being encouraged to wear military and workforce gear on a weekly basis. It wasn't long before the school took that back. Olympia School District spokesperson Susan Gifford said an email...
Chronicle
Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans
Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Nancy Cooper: 1961-2022
Nancy Ann Cooper (nee Cline), 60, of Morton, Washington, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Oregon Health and Science University hospital in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on Sept. 1, 1961, to James and Julia Cline in Morton, Washington. In high school, Nancy was a track star. She held Morton High School’s high jump record for over 20 years.
Chronicle
Pe Ell Among School Districts Awarded Grants to Purchase Locally Grown Food for Students
Students in the Pe Ell, Hoquiam, Aberdeen and Raymond school districts will be eating locally grown food this school year, thanks to grants from the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA). The grants, called the WSDA Farm to School Grants, fund school districts to “buy local food, educate students about agriculture...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Eight Arrested in Morton Area for Underage Drinking Charges Following 1962 Crackdown
Eight young men were arrested early on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16, 1962, following a crackdown on underage drinking. They were taken to the Lewis County Jail in Chehalis. Six of the males were arrested near Morton. “Four minors and two juveniles were apprehended three miles east of Morton...
Chronicle
Centralia Downtown Association Selects New Executive Director
The Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) has selected MacKenzie McGee to serve as its new executive director. McGee had already been serving as the CDA’s interim director following former Executive Director Teri Zambon’s departure. “I am beyond thrilled to step into the executive director position for the CDA. I...
Eatonville teachers send no confidence vote in Superintendent Gary Neal
EATONVILLE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on western Washington schools facing teacher strikes originally aired September 12, 2022. Eatonville teachers submitted a no confidence vote in Eatonville School District (ESD) Superintendent Gary Neal on Tuesday, the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) announced. The union released a number of...
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Chehalis Flying Saucer Party; ARTrails Exhibition Gallery; Historic Borst Home Museum Open House
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 17 at Lewis County Historical Museum, 599 NW Front Way, Chehalis; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. VIP tickets were previously available for $65.59 (including fees) and included access to speakers Vince Ynzunza, Shanelle Schanz, Bob...
Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington
Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
thejoltnews.com
Private ambulances operating in Olympia still not meeting medical standard services, says fire chief
"Private ambulance services in the city did not meet the generally accepted medical standards and reasonable levels of service," Olympia Fire Chief Todd Carson reiterated at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13. On June 27, through a city council resolution, city manager Jay Burney issued a 60-day notice...
Chronicle
Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest Supporting Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund Set for Sept. 17
Dick’s Brewing Company and Northwest Sausage and Deli will host a Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17. The doors will open for Dick’s Cornhole Tournament and Sausage Fest at 1 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 2 p.m. Entry into the tournament is $40 per...
KING-5
Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
Chronicle
Get to Know Lewis County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Harry Bhagwandin
After starting his timber farm near Onalaska decades ago, Harry Bhagwandin’s hope for the promise of his community is as bright as ever, neatly summarized on his cap that reads, “I love Lewis County.”. In that time, his mission has been turning good idea-makers into action-takers, and he...
Chronicle
Free Barbecue Dinner to Honor Goat Rocks Fire Responders
A free barbecue dinner in honor of the first responders working on the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, including firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reconciled Christian Fellowship Hall, 130 Morris Road, Randle. Community members are...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584
Shelton Real Estate at 181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584. Description: The real estate listing at 181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584 with the MLS# 1994889 has been on the Shelton market for 1 days. This property located in the Harstine Island subdivision is currently listed for $150,000.
Chronicle
Advocates Seeking Donations for Residents Displaced by Grays Harbor County Health and Rehab Fire
A fire displaced 77 residents from Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grays Harbor County this week, and now advocates are asking for donations to help those residents. The Washington State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is seeking donations for those displaced by the fire who are now spread across...
Chronicle
Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family
Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
