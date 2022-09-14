ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

KXRO.com

South Bend proposes five names for school mascot after public input

The South Bend School District has brought five prospective new mascot names forward, and now it is time for the public to give their input. According to Superintendent Jon Tienhaara, the next phase of the mascot selection process for South Bend is now underway. The district collected input from community...
SOUTH BEND, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Mossyrock Action League Gives Run Proceeds for Student, Senior Programs

Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser, left, acting in his capacity of Mossyrock Area Action League chairman, presents Teresa Thornton, of Arbor Health’s Employee Community Connection Committee, a check for $1,400 in proceeds from the Mossyrock Independence Day Run organized by Edwin Meelhuysen, center. An identical check was presented to Mossyrock High School Athletic Director Randy Torrey. Meelhuysen, Arbor Health’s rehab services and community wellness director, organized the run to benefit the Mossyrock High School’s athletic concussion management and injury prevention programs as well as provide scholarships for area seniors for the virtual exercise program offered by Arbor Health.
MOSSYROCK, WA
Chronicle

Peer Counseling Program to Begin for Lewis County Veterans

Veterans in Lewis County will soon be offered peer counseling services in addition to housing, health care and other community resources, according to a news release from Lewis County. On Tuesday, $75,000 in county veterans’ relief funds were authorized by the Lewis County commissioners to begin the new peer-to-peer program.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Nancy Cooper: 1961-2022

Nancy Ann Cooper (nee Cline), 60, of Morton, Washington, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Oregon Health and Science University hospital in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on Sept. 1, 1961, to James and Julia Cline in Morton, Washington. In high school, Nancy was a track star. She held Morton High School’s high jump record for over 20 years.
MORTON, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Downtown Association Selects New Executive Director

The Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) has selected MacKenzie McGee to serve as its new executive director. McGee had already been serving as the CDA’s interim director following former Executive Director Teri Zambon’s departure. “I am beyond thrilled to step into the executive director position for the CDA. I...
CENTRALIA, WA
KING 5

Eatonville teachers send no confidence vote in Superintendent Gary Neal

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on western Washington schools facing teacher strikes originally aired September 12, 2022. Eatonville teachers submitted a no confidence vote in Eatonville School District (ESD) Superintendent Gary Neal on Tuesday, the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) announced. The union released a number of...
EATONVILLE, WA
92.9 The Bull

Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington

Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
KING-5

Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Free Barbecue Dinner to Honor Goat Rocks Fire Responders

A free barbecue dinner in honor of the first responders working on the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, including firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reconciled Christian Fellowship Hall, 130 Morris Road, Randle. Community members are...
RANDLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584

Shelton Real Estate at 181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584. Description: The real estate listing at 181 E Peale Dr Shelton, WA 98584 with the MLS# 1994889 has been on the Shelton market for 1 days. This property located in the Harstine Island subdivision is currently listed for $150,000.
SHELTON, WA
Chronicle

Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family

Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
CENTRALIA, WA

