Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Dodgers Highlights: No No-No, but L.A. Downs Giants
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 5-0, on Friday night, knocking around Logan Webb for four runs on seven hits in four innings. Los Angeles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Freddie Freeman in the ninth. Dustin May threw five hitless innings to earn the win, allowing just...
Braves activate 2B Ozzie Albies from 60-day IL
The Atlanta Braves activated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday’s series opener against the
FOX Sports
Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Giants prediction and pick. Julio Urias goes to the mound for the Dodgers, while the Giants have not yet announced a starter as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific, on Saturday.
Rutgers gives Schiano historic win, beats Temple 16-14
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shaquan Loyal’s 43-yard interception return for a touchdown was the turning point of the game as Rutgers improved to 3-0 with a 16-14 victory over Temple on Saturday and made Greg Schiano the winningest coach in program history. Schiano broke a tie for most wins with 79. He was tied with Frank Burns, who was the head coach from 1973 to 1983, including the undefeated 1976 team that was 11-0. “We’re in the middle of building something special,” Schiano said. “I’m excited about those guys being a part of it with me. And I have the upmost respect for Coach Burns, who was a gentlemen, and I learned a lot from him for sure.” The score by the sophomore defensive back was the only touchdown for the Scarlet Knights, who floundered offensively with just 201 total yards.
numberfire.com
Austin Hays not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays is being replaced in left field by Terrin Vavra versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. In 520 plate appearances this season, Hays has a .249 batting average with a .720 OPS, 15...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Sliding Catch Against Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers started their final series against the San Francisco Giants this season with a 4-0 win at Oracle Park. The game was played in front of a national audience as part of the “Friday Night Baseball” stream on Apple TV+. Logan Webb entered the night...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Frankie Montas heading for MRI after poor start vs. Brewers
Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will return to New York to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder, according to Erik Boland of Newsday. Montas had previously started Friday night's game in Milwaukee against the Brewers. He surrendered four runs on four hits and four walks over the course of 3 ⅓ innings pitched.
Madison Bumgarner looks for first Arizona win vs. Padres
Perhaps Arizona manager Torey Lovullo should put in a call to Triple-A Reno and find some obscure pitcher to make
Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers
Late-inning defensive replacement Sergio Alcántara hit a three-run homer in the 10th to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night.Alcántara hit the surprising, two-out long ball — his fifth of the season — way over the right field fence off closer Craig Kimbrel. The D-backs snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers and avoided a three-game sweep.Kimbrel (4-6) blew his fifth save of the season. The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead earlier in the 10th when Austin Barnes scored on a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta (1-0).Los Angeles started several bench players one...
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
Dustin May leads Dodgers to shutout win over Giants
Dustin May threw five no-hit innings, the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers sent Logan Webb to an early shower, and the
CBS Sports
Ozzie Albies injury update: Braves activate All-Star second baseman off 60-day injured list
The Atlanta Braves are getting some help for their NL East push. Second baseman Ozzie Albies has been activated off the 60-day injured list, the Braves announced Friday morning. Albies has been sidelined since June 13 with a broken left foot. Utility man Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day injured list with a quad strain in a corresponding move.
