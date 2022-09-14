ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Rutgers gives Schiano historic win, beats Temple 16-14

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shaquan Loyal’s 43-yard interception return for a touchdown was the turning point of the game as Rutgers improved to 3-0 with a 16-14 victory over Temple on Saturday and made Greg Schiano the winningest coach in program history. Schiano broke a tie for most wins with 79. He was tied with Frank Burns, who was the head coach from 1973 to 1983, including the undefeated 1976 team that was 11-0. “We’re in the middle of building something special,” Schiano said. “I’m excited about those guys being a part of it with me. And I have the upmost respect for Coach Burns, who was a gentlemen, and I learned a lot from him for sure.” The score by the sophomore defensive back was the only touchdown for the Scarlet Knights, who floundered offensively with just 201 total yards.
Austin Hays not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays is being replaced in left field by Terrin Vavra versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. In 520 plate appearances this season, Hays has a .249 batting average with a .720 OPS, 15...
Yankees' Frankie Montas heading for MRI after poor start vs. Brewers

Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will return to New York to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder, according to Erik Boland of Newsday. Montas had previously started Friday night's game in Milwaukee against the Brewers. He surrendered four runs on four hits and four walks over the course of 3 ⅓ innings pitched.
Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers

Late-inning defensive replacement Sergio Alcántara hit a three-run homer in the 10th to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night.Alcántara hit the surprising, two-out long ball — his fifth of the season — way over the right field fence off closer Craig Kimbrel. The D-backs snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers and avoided a three-game sweep.Kimbrel (4-6) blew his fifth save of the season. The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead earlier in the 10th when Austin Barnes scored on a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta (1-0).Los Angeles started several bench players one...
Ozzie Albies injury update: Braves activate All-Star second baseman off 60-day injured list

The Atlanta Braves are getting some help for their NL East push. Second baseman Ozzie Albies has been activated off the 60-day injured list, the Braves announced Friday morning. Albies has been sidelined since June 13 with a broken left foot. Utility man Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day injured list with a quad strain in a corresponding move.
