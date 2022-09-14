The board which governs the three state universities will ask the Iowa Legislature to increase funding for the schools by $32 million next year. University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook says they want to use the extra money to help with tuition. He says there should be a bigger difference between what students pay at UNI compared to the research schools. “The four million that we are asking for to help us differentiate will help us keep our tuition down for all of our students, provide better access for students across the state of Iowa,” Nook says.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO