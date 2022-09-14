Read full article on original website
Five Iowa schools earn national Blue Ribbon status
The U.S. Secretary of Education says five Iowa Schools have earned Blue Ribbon status this year. All five Iowa schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; West Elementary School, Glenwood; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Regents to go ahead with request for additional state funding
The board which governs the three state universities will ask the Iowa Legislature to increase funding for the schools by $32 million next year. University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook says they want to use the extra money to help with tuition. He says there should be a bigger difference between what students pay at UNI compared to the research schools. “The four million that we are asking for to help us differentiate will help us keep our tuition down for all of our students, provide better access for students across the state of Iowa,” Nook says.
DNR seeking sign ups for annual volunteer day
The chief of Iowa’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau is asking Iowans to mark next Saturday (September 24th) on their calendars to lend a hand with sprucing up our state parks. It’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ sixth annual Statewide Volunteer Day and Sherry Arntzen is encouraging everyone...
Tornado recovery continues at Red Haw State Park
It’s been a little over six months since a deadly tornado tore across southern Iowa’s Lucas County, destroying much of the infrastructure and foliage at Red Haw State Park near Chariton. Sherry Arntzen, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau, says the park has reopened...
Unemployment dips slightly as students go back to school
The state unemployment rate inched up one-tenth of a percent in August — the first increase in seven months. Iowa Workforce Development director, Beth Townsend, says the increase is mostly tied to students. “That is almost, not entirely, but almost entirely related to individuals going back to school and leaving their jobs,” she says. The increase still leaves the unemployment rate at two-point-six percent and in the range of pre-pandemic levels.
