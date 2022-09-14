ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

US News and World Report

Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions

(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims

Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
STOCKS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
Hialeah, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Joel Eisenberg

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.

