kxnet.com
The 7th Annual Harvest Festival in Dickinson
DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to bring the Seventh Annual Harvest Festival to the campus of Dickinson State University on Saturday, September 17. Festivities will get underway at 11 AM. Food trucks, marketplace vendors, inflatables, free entertainment, a pumpkin patch, plus other...
KFYR-TV
Meth and 19 firearms seized in Dickinson search
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement took two men into custody and seized drugs and 19 firearms in a bust at a Dickinson residence Monday. North Dakota Parole and Probation officers searched 44-year-old Dean Hatzenbuehler’s home and say Hatzenbuehler possessed illegal firearms, drugs they believe to be methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia while he was on supervised probation.
