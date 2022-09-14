DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement took two men into custody and seized drugs and 19 firearms in a bust at a Dickinson residence Monday. North Dakota Parole and Probation officers searched 44-year-old Dean Hatzenbuehler’s home and say Hatzenbuehler possessed illegal firearms, drugs they believe to be methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia while he was on supervised probation.

