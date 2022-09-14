Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Saturday Art School at Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
Saturdays 10:00am-12:00pm, August 13 – September 17, 2022. Explore your artistic side in a creative environment! Students will spend three weeks learning techniques in drawing and painting and three weeks sculpting and glazing in clay. All supplies are included. For young artists ages 7-12. https://mariettacobbartmuseum.org/product/saturday-art-school/
appenmedia.com
Avalon teams with charity for fall fashion benefit
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Tickets for the 2022 Noon to Night Fall Fashion Benefit are now on sale. The runway show was created in 2015 to provide Bert’s Big Adventure children living with chronic and terminal illnesses a magical moment in the spotlight – free from hospital gowns and medical practitioners. It also gives Avalon retailers and restaurants a chance to highlight seasonal fashions and tastes.
creativeloafing.com
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
AccessAtlanta
Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink
Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Roy and Pamela Head family on Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Roads opposite each other off Chamblee Dunwoody Road, including Boxwood Place, Shadow Bend, Shadow Court, and Pine Acres Court, were once where the home of Roy Head Sr. and Pamela Head sat, along with homes of two of their children. Today’s streets were once dirt driveways leading to the homes. The families used the address of Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
CBS 46
Second Helpings Atlanta, Hello Fresh distribute 500K meals to families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, multiple non-profits teamed up to distribute thousands of meals to community members in need in metro Atlanta. Hello Fresh, Second Helpings Atlanta non-profits, and Pratt Industries spent the last year rescuing food from around the community before it was tossed out. All of the food is fresh and hundreds of volunteers helped pack up and distribute the food to families dealing with food insecurity and high inflation costs in and around metro Atlanta.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta gets updates on Waters Road Park plan
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After several months of consideration and public input meetings, updated designs for a community park off Waters and Kimball Bridge roads in Alpharetta were released to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 13. At the Alpharetta Recreation Commission Meeting Sept. 13, Parks Director Morgan Rodgers said Waters...
AccessAtlanta
Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta
In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
After 7 decades, iconic Buckhead restaurant closing its doors
ATLANTA — After serving ice cream, Chubby Deckers and footlong chili dogs to Buckhead for decades, an iconic restaurant is closing. The Zesto at 2469 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Sunday. Jimbo Livaditis, who owns Zesto with his siblings, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
Take a ghost tour at one of Atlanta’s most haunted buildings
ATLANTA — On Oct. 25 through 27, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will host its popular Legends and Lore Tour at historic Rhodes Hall — the Trust’s headquarters and Atlanta’s “Castle on Peachtree Street” — at 1516 Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
appenmedia.com
Ethics board advances Alpharetta Arts Commissioner complaint
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In a split decision Sept. 14, the Alpharetta Board of Ethics voted to advance allegations filed against the vice chairman of Alpharetta’s Arts Commission to a formal hearing. The five-member board was sworn in at Alpharetta City Hall by Judge Jared Mitnick, then discussed the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gunna Fest 2022 Set For This Weekend In Georgia
The incarceration of Gunna, Young Thug, and other YSL members has been a huge blow to the hip-hop community, not only because it's halted their careers but for the conversation it's spurred around rap's legal troubles. Countless fans and artists alike have poured out their support for the rap crew and Gunna in particular, and this Saturday, the "Drip Too Hard" star's home state of Georgia will have the chance to celebrate him at Gunna Fest.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
Parents outraged after DeKalb middle schooler caught handing out gummy bears possibly laced with THC
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents at one DeKalb County middle school are stunned after they say a student was passing out gummy bears possibly laced with an illegal drug. Several students ate the gummies, but the school district told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that none of them reported any health issues.
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
Clayton County has paid the team behind a speculative high-rise project more than a half-million dollars for design work for a future county-owned small business development center.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
