'We were frantic' | Homeowner thought vehicle was stolen, until realizing it was towed from their driveway by their HOA

HOAs have way too much power and have taken over EVERY community. Homeowners effectively have zero property rights. Until HOAs start paying some of the mortgage and taxes for each home they "rule", legislation must be written to severely limit their authority and allow each homeowner to elect whether they want to be included in the HOA or not. And forget about mentioning the easiest cop-out of moving somewhere else. There is no where to move to that does not have an HOA. Homeowners are FORCED into an HOA, otherwise they live in a box. For those of you that preach individual rights, but support HOAs as they currently are.....well think about it. If you have to ask permission to do ANYTHING to your own property, the same property that YOU pay the mortgage on, that YOU pay the taxes on, then what individual property rights do YOU really have?
I have a question and that is what do you call 10 Karen's in a room regardless of whether they're male or female the answer is a homeowners association
We have a love/hate relationship with our HOA. They keep the front yards and common areas looking nice. I don’t think they should have a say what our backyard should look like, though. That makes them peeping toms over our fence or the neighbor’s fence. I find that creepy.
