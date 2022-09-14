Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares message to fellow officers as department sees spike in suicides

Read full article on original website
Chicago PD officer, sergeant charged in Pilsen shooting that wounded unarmed man, CCSA Kim Foxx says
"We cannot ignore or stand by acts of unprovoked violence, even at the hands of those who are sworn to serve and protect our community," Foxx said.
fox32chicago.com
CPD sergeant, officer charged in Pilsen shooting
Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, and Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, were both charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct. They could face a maximum of 30 years in prison, according to State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
Chicago Family Dealing With Constant Grief After Losing 2 Sons to Gun Violence
The devastating calls came twice for one heartbroken Chicago family. Lealer Harris and Derrick Pryor's son DiMonte Pryor was fatally shot in 2018. “He died at the age of 26,” Harris said. "He was murdered in front of people’s homes.”. Then, in August of this year, they received...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
Chicago Police Department Board votes to fire officer involved in 2018 deadly shooting
The board ruled that Officer Sheldon Thrasher was guilty of using unnecessary deadly force.
Kim Foxx to announce charges against CPD officer, sergeant in Pilsen shooting from July
Kim Foxx is expected to announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and officer for a shooting in Pilsen in July.
Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
Child safe after car stolen in East Chatham, Chicago police say
A child is safe after a car was stolen in East Chatham Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
Attorney, victim's advocate say ad showing woman screaming during robbery was retraumatizing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first showed video of a woman being attacked on a North Center community sidewalk because the robbers were wanted for a dozen other attacks.But then, the video went to another level when the woman became the center of a political ad. And we have now learned the woman was never contacted to be a part of the advertisement.As CBS 2 Political investigator Dana Kozlov reported Thursday, this issue has been controversial – and has been raising concerns from a victim's advocate.Kozlov left the victim a note earlier this week, asking if she would be willing to discuss...
Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them
INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 men injured in drive-by shooting at house party in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting while at a house party in Chicago's Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say two men were standing outside a house in the 4800 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when a black SUV drove by and opened fire.
2 CPD officers among 3 injured in Greater Grand Crossing crash involving CPD SUV
Two Chicago police officers were among three people hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a police SUV on the city's South Side.
Rideshare delivery driver banned after racist rant hurled at stroke survivor
By Freddy Taylor’s account, 2019 was a challenging year for him and his family.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: Boyfriend of Cook County sheriff's deputy hit with federal drug charges
CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy's boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday. Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
americanmilitarynews.com
Would-be carjacker shoots at man with a concealed weapon, suffers critical injuries when CCL holder returns fire
A man with a concealed carry license was sitting in his vehicle on the West Side early Monday when he was fired upon by a man who Chicago police say had apparently been trying to steal the vehicle. But the 45-year-old vehicle owner instead drew his own concealed handgun and...
Concealed carry license holder who shot at cousin’s attackers speaks out
The boy shot is recovering, family members said.
fox32chicago.com
Man wanted for robbery, pushing victim onto CTA Green Line tracks
CHICAGO - Officials are looking for a man who beat and robbed someone at a CTA Green Line station in East Garfield Park Thursday. Mass Transit Detectives say they're looking for a Black man about 25-35-year-old. The man pictured above beat and robbed the victim before pushing them onto the...
Ernest Cato III, one of Chicago Police Department's highest-ranking officials, abruptly retires
He was among the finalists for the superintendent position that ultimately went to current Supt. David Brown in 2020.
