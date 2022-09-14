ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares message to fellow officers as department sees spike in suicides

CPD sergeant, officer charged in Pilsen shooting

Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, and Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, were both charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct. They could face a maximum of 30 years in prison, according to State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Attorney, victim's advocate say ad showing woman screaming during robbery was retraumatizing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first showed video of a woman being attacked on a North Center community sidewalk because the robbers were wanted for a dozen other attacks.But then, the video went to another level when the woman became the center of a political ad. And we have now learned the woman was never contacted to be a part of the advertisement.As CBS 2 Political investigator Dana Kozlov reported Thursday, this issue has been controversial – and has been raising concerns from a victim's advocate.Kozlov left the victim a note earlier this week, asking if she would be willing to discuss...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them

INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road. 
INVERNESS, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago crime: Boyfriend of Cook County sheriff's deputy hit with federal drug charges

CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy's boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday. Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man wanted for robbery, pushing victim onto CTA Green Line tracks

CHICAGO - Officials are looking for a man who beat and robbed someone at a CTA Green Line station in East Garfield Park Thursday. Mass Transit Detectives say they're looking for a Black man about 25-35-year-old. The man pictured above beat and robbed the victim before pushing them onto the...
CHICAGO, IL

