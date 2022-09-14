ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Cory Sandhagen has no problem fighting down the rankings, sees Song Yadong as a legit challenge

By Danny Segura, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijDPD_0hvjwt8J00

LAS VEGAS – Cory Sandhagen’s last fight was for a world title, and now he’s fighting someone just at the end of the top 10 of the division.

Sandhagen (14-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) returns to action this Saturday against Song Yadong, as the two are scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night 210 this Saturday. The former UFC title challenger had no problem taking a fight against Yadong (19-6-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) – even if it meant taking a step back in the rankings.

Sandhagen is not down to play the politics game and campaign for a top contender. He sees Yadong as a legit threat, and that’s enough of a reason for him to accept the fight.

“The rankings are just for people to understand the guys that are fighting better because there are a lot of fighters in the UFC, and when they have a certain number next to them, it gives them a level of importance that they may or may not be qualified for,” Sandhagen told reporters including MMA Junkie at media day on Wednesday. “But I think Song is definitely a top-10 guy. I think he’s a very good fighter, I think he’s beat some really good guys before, and that’s why I’m willing to fight him.

“I do think he’s good, and he brings a danger that it’s easy for me to wake up for and get up in the mornings.”

Sandhagen hasn’t competed in almost a year – October 2021. He last fought UFC 267, losing a decision to Petr Yan for the UFC interim bantamweight title. Sandhagen is happy he took time off, as he sees it needed for him to go on another title run.

“It was a great time away,” Sandhagen said. “It was definitely needed. I just wanted to develop some of the skills that I needed to develop that I feel that I really need in order to be champ. Lost a couple of close ones recently, so got kind of sick of that, so wanted to fix that. It was good time away. I really needed it in order to become an actual champion.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 210.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 210 video: Gillian Robertson rallies for frightening choke of Mariya Agapova

LAS VEGAS – Gillian Robertson added to her record for most submissions by any female in UFC history against Mariya Agapova at UFC Fight Night 210. After some difficulties getting the bout to the mat in the first round of the women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Apex, Robertson (11-7 MMA, 8-5 UFC) finally got the action to her sweet spot in the second frame when she took Agapova’s (10-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) back. She made the most of the opportunity, choking her opponent out cold in what was a scary-looking finish.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Sandhagen
Person
Song Yadong
Person
Petr Yan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Cory Sandhagen's TKO of Song Yadong after nasty cut at UFC Fight Night 210

Cory Sandhagen snapped his two-fight losing skid on Saturday when he defeated Song Yadong in the UFC Fight Night 210 main event. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) got a much-needed win to put himself back on the right track in the bantamweight division when he beat Yadong (19-7-1 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC) by fourth-round doctor’s stoppage TKO in their headlining bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steph Curry makes appearance at Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fight in Las Vegas

On Saturday night, the sports world’s attention was focused on the boxing ring in Las Vegas. For the third time, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin met for the boxing middleweight title. After their first fight resulted in a controversial draw back in 2017, Alvarez was crowned the winner of the rematch in 2018 via a majority decision after 12 rounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
200K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy