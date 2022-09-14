ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

Stabbing victim found in Soccorro dies

EL PASO, Texas -- An unidentified man died from his injuries Saturday after being taken to the hospital early this morning. Investigators say they were called out to a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley around 3:52 am. The call was about a man who had been...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Gun Buyback event being held in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A gun buyback event is being held on Saturday, September 17th, and is being hosted by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, who says their mission is to reduce injury and death from firearms. The event is being held in partnership with Viva Toyota and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man fatally stabbed in Socorro

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – At approximately 3:52 AM, the Socorro Police Department was dispatched to the canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley in reference to a male subject who had been stabbed. The male victim was taken to a local hospital but died as a result of his injuries. The male […]
SOCORRO, TX
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 16,2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested after allegedly smuggling men in a car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop this week when four subjects allegedly fled on foot. On Sep.13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies from the Northwest Patrol were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation at the 7900 block of Doniphan Dr. That’s when […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman’s body discovered near Mount Cristo Rey

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered near mount Cristo Rey. El Paso Border Patrol agents alerted Juarez authorities to the body, which was already in a decomposition stage. The victim was wearing a black shirt, black tennis and black pants. Investigators believe the […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, Daniel Lee Burmeister, age 37 was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence where he was […]
EL PASO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA

El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Jury to continue deliberating verdict in Lonnie Gallegos trial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The jury in the Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours straight on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie Gallegos was guilty of murdering Oscar Amezquita. Earlier in the day, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments. In their argument, the state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution

10:25 a.m., Sept. 17: This story was updated to reflect the hearing date to determine whether federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty. The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoan sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for drug, firearm charges

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison last week for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, on Oct. 6, Daniel Lee Burmeister, 37, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence where Burmeister was staying. During the search, law enforcement officers found multiple firearms and fentanyl pills.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

FBI seeks Las Cruces armed robbery suspect

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is on the lookout for 25-year-old Joshua Lopez who they believe is connected to an armed shoplifting incident in Las Cruces. Officials say it happened at a home improvement store at 3200 N. Main Street on July 27. They say Lopez and an accomplice, who is in custody, allegedly […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

