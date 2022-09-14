Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
Stabbing victim found in Soccorro dies
EL PASO, Texas -- An unidentified man died from his injuries Saturday after being taken to the hospital early this morning. Investigators say they were called out to a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley around 3:52 am. The call was about a man who had been...
KVIA
Gun Buyback event being held in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A gun buyback event is being held on Saturday, September 17th, and is being hosted by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, who says their mission is to reduce injury and death from firearms. The event is being held in partnership with Viva Toyota and...
Man fatally stabbed in Socorro
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – At approximately 3:52 AM, the Socorro Police Department was dispatched to the canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley in reference to a male subject who had been stabbed. The male victim was taken to a local hospital but died as a result of his injuries. The male […]
KFOX 14
Judge declares mistrial in murder trial of man accused of killing Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A judge declared a mistrial Friday in the second murder trial of a Las Cruces businessman. Judge Driggers declared the mistrial due to juror misconduct. The jury in the 40-year-old Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
El Paso Sheriff concerned over potential threat following recent migrant smuggling arrest
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles says a recent smuggling arrest raises law enforcement concern that undocumented immigrants may be released into the community with minimal or no screening. On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office says deputies stopped a car for an equipment violation at the 7900...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 16,2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Man arrested after allegedly smuggling men in a car
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop this week when four subjects allegedly fled on foot. On Sep.13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies from the Northwest Patrol were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation at the 7900 block of Doniphan Dr. That’s when […]
Walmart case: Feds set deadline for death penalty decision, DA indicates she’s seeking help from Texas AG
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Attorneys and attorneys representing Patrick Crusius have agreed on January 17, 2023, as the date by which they will decide whether the feds would seek the death penalty against the alleged Walmart shooter. The federal case against Crusisus is already scheduled for jury selection on January 8, 2024, in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman’s body discovered near Mount Cristo Rey
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered near mount Cristo Rey. El Paso Border Patrol agents alerted Juarez authorities to the body, which was already in a decomposition stage. The victim was wearing a black shirt, black tennis and black pants. Investigators believe the […]
KFOX 14
Investigators, autopsy expert testify about shooting death of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Investigators during day two of the Lonnie Gallegos retrial testified that they found 11 casings at the scene of Oscar Amezquita's murder and one additional casing was found weeks later by Amezquita's wife. Gallegos was charged with the first-degree murder of Amezquita who was...
KFOX 14
Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, Daniel Lee Burmeister, age 37 was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence where he was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
KFOX 14
6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
KFOX 14
Jury to continue deliberating verdict in Lonnie Gallegos trial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The jury in the Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours straight on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie Gallegos was guilty of murdering Oscar Amezquita. Earlier in the day, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments. In their argument, the state...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
elpasomatters.org
DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution
10:25 a.m., Sept. 17: This story was updated to reflect the hearing date to determine whether federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty. The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case.
KFOX 14
El Pasoan sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for drug, firearm charges
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison last week for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, on Oct. 6, Daniel Lee Burmeister, 37, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence where Burmeister was staying. During the search, law enforcement officers found multiple firearms and fentanyl pills.
El Paso man arrested for allegedly trying to rob a Walmart, assaulting an officer and evading arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 10-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department who was working while off duty at Walmart in Northeast was assaulted on Friday, Sept. 9, police report. Gabriel Paul Ortega, 30, of El Paso was arrested and charged with robbery and several counts related to resisting and evading arrest. The […]
FBI seeks Las Cruces armed robbery suspect
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is on the lookout for 25-year-old Joshua Lopez who they believe is connected to an armed shoplifting incident in Las Cruces. Officials say it happened at a home improvement store at 3200 N. Main Street on July 27. They say Lopez and an accomplice, who is in custody, allegedly […]
Comments / 1