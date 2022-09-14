Read full article on original website
Coral Glades Boys and Girls Golf Playing Well to Begin Season
Both the Coral Glades boys and girls golf teams are off to an excellent start to the season. With several returning and new players, the Jaguars have competed against Piper St. Thomas Aquinas, Nova, and Deerfield Beach High School this season. James Transue, who won the Broward County Athletic Association...
Florida football: Biggest stars shine brightest in Chaminade's win over American Heritage
HOLLYWOOD — Sometimes in recruiting, guys have a lot of stars next to their names because they're workout warriors who look good and have all the measurables but they don't exactly stand out on the field. That certainly wasn't the case Friday when Chaminade-Madonna outlasted Plantation-American Heritage 42-34. In...
Palm Beach County coaching legend Floyd Andrew passes away at age 85
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Legendary Palm Beach County high school basketball coach and teacher Floyd Andrews passed away at age 85, surrounded by family in West Palm Beach. Andrews was a trailblazer of the sport in our area, first as a player, and later as a long-time...
Student arrested after incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High; charges unknown
MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student in Miami is facing a lesson in the law. According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teen was arrested on Friday after an incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Officials have not provided details...
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Killian Legend Bobby Washington Comes Full Circle
Miami Killian High School running back Bobby Washington carries the ball during a 3-0 loss to Miami Carol City in the Class 6A semifinals in front of approximately 20,000 fans at the Orange Bowl. Washington, who is Miami-Dade County’s all time career leading rusher, gained 153 yards in his final high school game. However, he ran into a savage Carol City Chiefs defense led by linebacker Willie Williams, safety Kenny Phillips and defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois that forced Washington into two costly fumbles. Carol City kicker Ramone Russell supplied the game’s only points with a 29 yard field goal. The Chiefs went on to capture the Class 6A state title defeating Orlando’s Edgewater High School 13-0 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Photo from the Miami Herald.
Florida: Seminole Casino Coconut Creek raises $35K for veterans group
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek recently teamed with military veterans organization Irreverent Warriors to raise more than $35,000 in a charity poker tournament. “We are thankful that Seminole Gaming and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek partnered with us to create an amazing poker tournament where past and present service members as well as supporters came together to further our mission,” said Irreverent Warriors President/CEO Cindy McNally in a statement. “That mission provides a ‘safe’ place for veterans to let their walls down, connect with warriors who have had similar experiences, and enjoy a day of camaraderie and laughter without feeling like they have to perform or be judged.”
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Two Communities Near Fort Lauderdale
LAUDERHILL and HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Lenox on the Lake in Lauderhill and Majestic in Hollywood. Lenox on the Lake offers 127 units and 133 beds on a 4.9-acre site. Majestic exclusively offers memory care, totaling 65 units and 115 beds on a 3.6-acre site.
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON
MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Local firefighter and paramedic missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, FL- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who has not been seen or heard from in over two days. 27-year-old Giovanni Hart who is a lieutenant with the Delray Beach Fire Rescue was reported missing on Tuesday night.
A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida
MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes. They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
The Ten Best Breweries in Fort Lauderdale
A dozen years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find a locally brewed beer anywhere in South Florida. These days, South Floridians are lucky to be living in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews. A growing list of independent brewhouses are making some truly incredible suds, and while some breweries like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are working with unusual flavors and brewing methods.
Coral Springs Community Marks Alter Rebbe’s Birthday
Anash of Coral Springs came together for a beautiful farbrengen marking Chai Elul, the birthday of the Baal Shem Tov and the Alter Rebbe, led by shliach Rabbi Lev Cotlar. Anash of Coral Springs came together for a beautiful farbrengen marking Chai Elul, the birthday of the Baal Shem Tov and the Alter Rebbe, led by shliach Rabbi Lev Cotlar.
McArthur High School in Hollywood put on lockdown due to police activity on campus
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - McArthur High School has been put on lockdown. Hollywood Police arrived to the school at 6501 Hollywood Blvd to respond to a situation on the campus, Friday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence was at the school as well as fire rescue.
Coral Springs Crime Update: Assault With Weapon and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between September 7 – September 13, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Aggravated Assault. A person was...
Unhappy Customer Accused of Beating Contractor with Bat in Coconut Creek
A Wynmoor community resident wasn’t happy with the remodeling job in his Coconut Creek apartment, so he struck the contractor on the back of his head with a baseball bat and held him until he agreed to a refund, police said. Gennady Barakon, 60, was arrested Monday on charges...
The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower
A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
