Coral Springs, FL

communitynewspapers.com

Killian Legend Bobby Washington Comes Full Circle

Miami Killian High School running back Bobby Washington carries the ball during a 3-0 loss to Miami Carol City in the Class 6A semifinals in front of approximately 20,000 fans at the Orange Bowl. Washington, who is Miami-Dade County’s all time career leading rusher, gained 153 yards in his final high school game. However, he ran into a savage Carol City Chiefs defense led by linebacker Willie Williams, safety Kenny Phillips and defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois that forced Washington into two costly fumbles. Carol City kicker Ramone Russell supplied the game’s only points with a 29 yard field goal. The Chiefs went on to capture the Class 6A state title defeating Orlando’s Edgewater High School 13-0 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Photo from the Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
cdcgamingreports.com

Florida: Seminole Casino Coconut Creek raises $35K for veterans group

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek recently teamed with military veterans organization Irreverent Warriors to raise more than $35,000 in a charity poker tournament. “We are thankful that Seminole Gaming and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek partnered with us to create an amazing poker tournament where past and present service members as well as supporters came together to further our mission,” said Irreverent Warriors President/CEO Cindy McNally in a statement. “That mission provides a ‘safe’ place for veterans to let their walls down, connect with warriors who have had similar experiences, and enjoy a day of camaraderie and laughter without feeling like they have to perform or be judged.”
COCONUT CREEK, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Two Communities Near Fort Lauderdale

LAUDERHILL and HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Lenox on the Lake in Lauderhill and Majestic in Hollywood. Lenox on the Lake offers 127 units and 133 beds on a 4.9-acre site. Majestic exclusively offers memory care, totaling 65 units and 115 beds on a 3.6-acre site.
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON

MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident.  […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
Sports
850wftl.com

Local firefighter and paramedic missing for two days

DELRAY BEACH, FL- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who has not been seen or heard from in over two days. 27-year-old Giovanni Hart who is a lieutenant with the Delray Beach Fire Rescue was reported missing on Tuesday night.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Breweries in Fort Lauderdale

A dozen years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find a locally brewed beer anywhere in South Florida. These days, South Floridians are lucky to be living in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews. A growing list of independent brewhouses are making some truly incredible suds, and while some breweries like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are working with unusual flavors and brewing methods.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
anash.org

Coral Springs Community Marks Alter Rebbe’s Birthday

Anash of Coral Springs came together for a beautiful farbrengen marking Chai Elul, the birthday of the Baal Shem Tov and the Alter Rebbe, led by shliach Rabbi Lev Cotlar. Anash of Coral Springs came together for a beautiful farbrengen marking Chai Elul, the birthday of the Baal Shem Tov and the Alter Rebbe, led by shliach Rabbi Lev Cotlar.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower

A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
BOCA RATON, FL
