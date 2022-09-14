ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Daviess Co. Animal Shelter makes brief hours change

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfuSd_0hvjwDV900

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you were hoping to get to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after 4 o’clock on Friday, you’re might be out of luck.

Man’s best friend takes a splash in Owensboro

The shelter announced they’ll be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16. They tell us that the animal shelter is closing early because of parking lot maintenance work.

Although they’re usually open all weekend, the shelter will be closed on Saturday, September 17. If you’re interested in adopting a pet from the animal shelter, click here .

UP NEXT: C at adoption fees waived at Daviess County shelter

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County Humane Society to host The Dog Jog

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – If you want to jog with your dog one Autumn morning, the Muhlenberg County Humane Society has just the event. The Dog Jog is on October 22 at 10 a.m., and will be at the Rails to Trails Central City Trailhead. The funds will benefit the Muhlenberg County Humane Society. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD officer takes on fiery “One Chip Challenge”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Can you beat the heat? An Evansville Police Department officer took on a spicy challenge that left him sweating. The Paqui “One Chip Challenge” dares brave souls to eat one potato chip without any water. Here’s the catch — the chip is covered in Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper dust. For […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Daviess County, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Daviess County, KY
Government
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Fire reported at Darby Hill

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A fire was reported on Darby Hill in Newburgh. The Ohio Township and Newburgh fire departments responded and said the house was badly burned leaving a large hole in the roof. Neighbors at the scene noted that the house was known to have pets, and it’s unknown at this time if […]
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daviess Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire on Woodland Knoll Lane

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A spokesperson for the Perry Township Fire Department says while the house and garage received significant damage, no injuries nor fatalities were reported. The spokesperson says the family who lived at the house is now getting assistance from the American Red Cross. No cause for the fire has been determined. ORIGINAL […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Businesses react to sinkhole on Franklin Street

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It was anything but a routine day on west Franklin Street after a wrong way driver drove into a sinkhole following a water main break. As crews were making repairs, the driver drove past the barricades before the crash. Police say the driver was a 61-year-old man, and was not injured. No […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WEHT/WTVW

Demolition approved for historic Huntingburg home

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The home at 405 North Main Street is positioned along a bustling section of Huntingburg, adjacent to the 4th Street shopping district. Soon, it will be no more. During a September 13 meeting, Huntingburg Common Council members unanimously agreed to move ahead with plans on demolishing the home to add more […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters battle early morning Newburgh house fire

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Newburgh firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of West Posey Street. A 911 call came in just after 4:00 a.m. reporting that flames coming from a house. When crews arrived on scene, they reported that the entire home was engulfed in flames and they […]
NEWBURGH, IN
warricknews.com

Boonville grocery store shut down by Health Department

BOONVILLE — Customers intending to shop at Posey’s Market in Boonville on Thursday, Sept. 8, were likely surprised to find a sign in the window stating it was closed by the Warrick County Health Department. The sign appeared without much warning, simply stating the business was closed without...
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy