San Antonio, TX

Long COVID leaves many with lasting complications

Nearly 1 in 5 adults who have had COVID are still suffering from long COVID symptoms, according to reports from the CDC. However, rehabilitation treatment is available and becoming more accessible. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, M.D., chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, said the COVID patients she treats suffer...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS CARES: Join us for the Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 15th

SAN ANTONIO — More than 6 million Americans age 65 and over are living with Alzheimer's disease. It kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in San Antonio by the Alzheimer’s Association. This year’s walk will take place on Saturday, October 15, at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The walk is a rain or shine event.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Forgotten Friends: Amazing Grace

LIVE OAK, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week we went to City of Live Oak Animal Control...
KSAT 12

Shelter pup turned service dog unites with local veteran

You may have met Dewy when he first was adopted from San Antonio Pets Alive. Over the last few months, Dewy has been training to become a service dog and now, he is finally being united with his forever owner. Air Force Federal Credit Union teamed up with The Pink...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Lina Khil to be featured on national missing persons show

SAN ANTONIO — Lina Sardar Khil, who has been missing from San Antonio for more than nine months, will be featured in a national show about missing children. She will be featured in a segment airing on In Pursuit with John Walsh Wednesday September 21 at 8 p.m. (c) on Investigation Discovery. It will also stream the next day on Discovery +. The show typically highlights fugitives on the run and missing children.
B93

These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
KSAT 12

For Andy Garcia, Hispanic heritage meant food and family

SAN ANTONIO – What says Hispanic heritage better than food and family?. The founder of Andy Garcia Foods produced pre-packaged Mexican staples to make them quick and easy for families to enjoy, his son said. Dr. Louis Garcia, son of Andy Garcia, said his father “knew the value of...
KSAT 12

Walmart hosting Baby Savings Day in San Antonio, Spring Branch

Walmart is bringing back the Baby Savings Day sales event to two San Antonio-area stores on Sunday. The Baby Savings Day event will include giveaways, goodie bags and appearances from some fan-favorite Cocomelon characters. There will also be sales on baby items and highlights on exclusive deals for the month...
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
tpr.org

San Antonio Metro Health offers new COVID boosters and $100 H-E-B gift cards

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District now has both the new Moderna and the new Pfizer COVID boosters. The bivalent shots have been formulated to offer protection specifically against the currently dominant BA.4 and BA.5 variants as well as the original COVID strains. You can get the new boosters at...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

