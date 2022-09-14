Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio doctor answers 4 big questions about omicron booster
Yes, experts are saying to get this shot.
defendernetwork.com
Long COVID leaves many with lasting complications
Nearly 1 in 5 adults who have had COVID are still suffering from long COVID symptoms, according to reports from the CDC. However, rehabilitation treatment is available and becoming more accessible. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, M.D., chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, said the COVID patients she treats suffer...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Meat grinder coated in leftover meat, employees with dirty hands cited during recent inspections
SAN ANTONIO – Four restaurants with scores in the 80s had plenty of violations to correct after recent visits from health inspectors. Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, located in the 400 block of South New Braunfels on the East Side, earned an 80. Dirty pots, pans, and other utensils needed...
KENS CARES: Join us for the Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 15th
SAN ANTONIO — More than 6 million Americans age 65 and over are living with Alzheimer's disease. It kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in San Antonio by the Alzheimer’s Association. This year’s walk will take place on Saturday, October 15, at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The walk is a rain or shine event.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
KENS 5
Air Methods closes bases in Kerrville and Pleasanton over financial pressures
SAN ANTONIO — Two Air Methods bases have shut down for financial reasons, prompting some concern among the regional emergency health care system on how the closures could affect response times. Air Methods, parent company of San Antonio AirLIFE, has provided medical helicopter transport for communities within a 150-mile...
Forgotten Friends: Amazing Grace
LIVE OAK, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week we went to City of Live Oak Animal Control...
Woman seen in viral video swimming in the downtown River Walk
SAN ANTONIO — A viral TikTok video of a woman swimming in the downtown portion of the River Walk is getting quite a bit of attention. The video shows the person swimming across the river before coming up on the edge laughing and smiling. The TikTok video, posted by...
KSAT 12
Shelter pup turned service dog unites with local veteran
You may have met Dewy when he first was adopted from San Antonio Pets Alive. Over the last few months, Dewy has been training to become a service dog and now, he is finally being united with his forever owner. Air Force Federal Credit Union teamed up with The Pink...
City of Lytle to see low water pressure due to construction accident
SAN ANTONIO — Residents in Lytle should expect to see weaker water pressure starting at 9 p.m. Thursday after a contracted crew struck a main line earlier tin the day. Mayor Ruben Gonzalez posted the updated on Facebook, saying the lower pressure will give public works crews "the opportunity to work on the water line." It's expected to continue through the night.
King William Fair warning public of 'Fall Festival' scam
SAN ANTONIO — King William Fair is warning people of a scam going around that's promoting a 'Fall Festival'. Officials with King William Fair said the 'Fall Festival' event is not associated with the King William Association and that the address for the 'event' is currently a chiropractic office who also confirmed the 'event' is a scam.
KSAT 12
Rent has increased across Bexar County. How does your ZIP code stack up?
SAN ANTONIO – The real estate market in San Antonio is starting to cool down after nearly two years of surging sales and increases in price but renters are facing large increases in some areas as well. Rent prices in San Antonio and the surrounding areas have not been...
Lina Khil to be featured on national missing persons show
SAN ANTONIO — Lina Sardar Khil, who has been missing from San Antonio for more than nine months, will be featured in a national show about missing children. She will be featured in a segment airing on In Pursuit with John Walsh Wednesday September 21 at 8 p.m. (c) on Investigation Discovery. It will also stream the next day on Discovery +. The show typically highlights fugitives on the run and missing children.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
KSAT 12
For Andy Garcia, Hispanic heritage meant food and family
SAN ANTONIO – What says Hispanic heritage better than food and family?. The founder of Andy Garcia Foods produced pre-packaged Mexican staples to make them quick and easy for families to enjoy, his son said. Dr. Louis Garcia, son of Andy Garcia, said his father “knew the value of...
WFAA
'This world is wicked': Woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
KSAT 12
Walmart hosting Baby Savings Day in San Antonio, Spring Branch
Walmart is bringing back the Baby Savings Day sales event to two San Antonio-area stores on Sunday. The Baby Savings Day event will include giveaways, goodie bags and appearances from some fan-favorite Cocomelon characters. There will also be sales on baby items and highlights on exclusive deals for the month...
Viral Video Shows Woman Swimming Illegally At River Walk: 'Oh Hell No!!!'
"she definitely ain't from here cuuuuz we know better not to evvvvvvvver"
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
tpr.org
San Antonio Metro Health offers new COVID boosters and $100 H-E-B gift cards
The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District now has both the new Moderna and the new Pfizer COVID boosters. The bivalent shots have been formulated to offer protection specifically against the currently dominant BA.4 and BA.5 variants as well as the original COVID strains. You can get the new boosters at...
