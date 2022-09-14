ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
KRDO

Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
Dump truck driver hit and killed crossing street in Gleneagle

COLORADO SPRINGS — A dump truck driver was hit and killed on Thursday morning in Gleneagle when he walked into the active lane of traffic. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 15 when a 62-year-old man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck on Gleneagle Drive […]
