A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in SeptemberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter DogsColorado JillDivide, CO
Shake Deals at Smashburger and IHOP on National Milkshake Day (September 12th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation SystemColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Multiple people hurt at dangerous crash scene overnight in Colorado Springs
CSPD investigators tell News5 the crash happened just after midnight and first responders worked the scene at S. Academy and Chelton through the early hours of Saturday morning.
6-year-old bicyclist dies in vehicle vs bike crash in Colorado
A 6-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a bicycle versus vehicle crash in Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Monday, September 5 at around 2:50 PM, according to officials. Upon arrival, first responders...
KKTV
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
KRDO
Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Trail access and road closures this weekend due to city events
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Greater El Paso County will have certain road access limited this weekend due to certain events taking place around the city this weekend.
Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town and got away, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The area was checked but the The post Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Dump truck driver hit and killed crossing street in Gleneagle
COLORADO SPRINGS — A dump truck driver was hit and killed on Thursday morning in Gleneagle when he walked into the active lane of traffic. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 15 when a 62-year-old man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck on Gleneagle Drive […]
Drive-by shooting and chase ends with standoff at Pueblo home
The Pueblo Police Department says it has multiple suspects in custody after a drive-by shooting Friday night. Investigators say the suspects led police on a chase and even fired shots at officers.
KRDO
A clerk at a Valero punched during a robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A robbery at a Colorado Springs convenience store was caught on camera yesterday. Colorado Springs police say two suspects went into a Valero on North Carefree just before 6 p.m. The suspect punched the clerk and then took an entire display case of e-cigarettes. The...
KKTV
Major northeastern Colorado Springs intersection back open ahead of schedule along Powers
11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Updated: 20 hours ago. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
City snowplow crews begin training Wednesday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mid-September may seem too early to think about snow and ice, but not when the city saw ice and snow accumulate on Labor Day week in 2020 -- which is why snowplow crews start training for winter weather as soon as possible. Sept. 9, 2020 (KRDO) The city is conducting The post City snowplow crews begin training Wednesday in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Shooting reported outside downtown Springs 7-Eleven
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been detained following a shooting outside a Colorado Springs convenience store Friday morning. Officers surrounded the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch around 7 a.m. as they responded to the shooting. School District 11 says nearby Palmer High School was briefly on a secured status due to its proximity to the police activity but that as of 7:45 a.m. the status had been lifted.
KRDO
Spring Creek Bridge replacement project at Platte Ave is complete
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced the completion of the Platte Avenue over Sand Creek Bridge replacement project. The city says that Platte Avenue is one of the city’s main east/west mobility corridors and the new bridge accommodates future growth by providing additional lanes on Platte Avenue, along with signalizing the intersection at Space Center Drive.
Shooting near I-25 and W. Bijou St. leaves one dead, suspect still in area
The suspect is still in the area and on foot. Police are asking people to stay out of the area as they check for the suspect.
KRDO
Family and police searching for woman missing in Colorado Springs since Sept. 11
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 59-year-old Leonor Enriquez. Enriquez was last seen on Sept. 11 at around 8:30 p.m. at the Incline Apartments near Sinton Rd. and Fillmore St. She is described as a White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 - 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County.
KRDO
Cause of death for an inmate that died in June at the Pueblo County Jail determined
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A newly-released autopsy report shows an inmate at the Pueblo County Jail likely died from withdrawal. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 30-year-old Marissa Fresquez was found dead inside her cell back in June. The autopsy report notes methamphetamine was in her system...
KKTV
Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges after authorities believe he fired shots at a postal worker in El Paso County. The incident happened on Sept. 15 at about 4:20 p.m. in the Calhan area, east of Colorado Springs. Deputies were called to the 9900 block of Calhan Highway after reports someone was shooting a gun outside of a home. Calhan police joined deputies in responding to the scene and learned two people had been shot at. No one was hit.
Government Technology
Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon
(TNS) — They're off and running. Three fiber optic network providers that will offer high-speed internet service in Colorado Springs — Underline Infrastructure, MetroNet and Colorado Springs Utilities — have launched construction of their systems or are poised to begin as they race to capture residential and business customers in various parts of the city and Pikes Peak region.
