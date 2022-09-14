Read full article on original website
KRGV
1 dead in ATV rollover accident, Mercedes PD says
The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an ATV rollover accident that resulted in the death of one man, according to assistant police Chief Frank Sanchez. Police responded to an ATV rollover accident Saturday at around 10:35 a.m. on the levee near 1st Street and Reynosa Avenue where a man in his 30s was determined to be deceased at the scene, Sanchez said.
bigcountryhomepage.com
PD: 8 arrested after search warrant reveals children living in unsanitary conditions
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 4 men and 4 women after a search warrant revealed children living in unsanitary conditions. On Sept. 15, agents with the Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant for drugs on a residence at the 1700 block of Grant Street, a post by Brownsville PD stated.
HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
KRGV
Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
KRGV
Police: Edinburg woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in McAllen
An Edinburg woman died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in McAllen Thursday morning. At 7:15 a.m., McAllen police responded to the area of Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road regarding a collision between a gray truck and a tractor-trailer, according to a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department. Police...
KRGV
Brownsville PD: Eight people arrested after children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Child Protective Services are in possession of three children who were found living in “deplorable” conditions by police conducting a search warrant at a home, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Officers were conducting a narcotics search warrant Thursday at a home on the 1700 block of Grant...
Police urge caution after crash in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police urge the public to drive cautiously during the rain as they work on an accident on the expressway. According to a post by the Edinburg Police Department, officers are working on a vehicle accident at the 5000 block of Expressway 281. Drivers will have to exit off of Owassa […]
Police: 3 Texas children found within 'deplorable' living conditions
Three Texas children, including a 10-month-old infant, were discovered within "deplorable" living conditions inside a Brownsville residence. Police said the floor was covered with animal feces.
sciotopost.com
Border Patrol Officers Seize $2.3 Million in Meth at Mexico International Bridge
PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $2,384,668 in alleged methamphetamine. “Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of...
kurv.com
Man Charged In Hike And Bike Trail Assaults
San Juan police have arrested a man suspected of attacking women as they jogged on the city’s hike and bike trail this week. Police say Arturo Javier Gonzalez turned himself in Thursday, and was charged with assault. Three women who were jogging on the San Juan hike and bike trail Tuesday morning reported that they’d been grabbed by an unknown man.
‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
KRGV
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
KRGV
Man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack identified
Authorities identified the 90-year-old man who was killed Tuesday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Rio Hondo. Zamorano Alanza was attacked by a swarm of bees while he was out doing yard work at his family’s home in Rio Hondo. A large bee hive was...
KRGV
Teacher charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with child death investigation, La Joya ISD police chief says
A teacher at La Joya Independent School District was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an elementary school in August, according to La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez. Diana Treviño-Montelongo 37, was...
1 Woman Died After A Two-Vehicle Crash In McAllen (McAllen, TX)
McAllen police reported a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck that claimed a life. The crash happened on Monte Cristo road and Ware Road in McAllen at 7:15 a.m.
KRGV
Four people arrested in connection with federal drug trafficking investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The arrests come exactly one year after 19 people were arrested as part of a multi-agency raid in McAllen and Rio Grande City, court records indicate. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo...
South Texas teacher arrested after 5-year-old student dies inside car
She was charged with criminal negligence homicide.
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
kurv.com
Mission Woman Denies Guilt In Drunk Driving Death
A Mission woman has pleaded not guilty in the apparent drunken driving death of another woman in downtown McAllen. 19-year-old Sorely Lizeth Nino Wednesday pleaded not guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the Memorial Day weekend death of 43-year-old Brenda Belmontes. The victim was getting into the passenger side of an...
