Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath
Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped
Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
Pakistan floods: before-and-after images show extent of devastation
New satellite images show the extent of the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding and rains in Pakistan. The images, from Planet Labs and Maxar, show swaths of green fields, villages and buildings before monsoonal rains and flooding began lashing the country in June. Satellite images reveal the same areas months...
The west is ignoring Pakistan’s super-floods. Heed this warning: tomorrow it will be you
Those who don’t die from the floods risk death by starvation – yet you’ve probably heard little about the devastation
‘There is nothing for us’: Pakistan’s flood homeless start to despair
Hundreds of thousands of homes are under water in Sindh province. Locals have no food and say the state has abandoned them
Pakistan attempts another breach in biggest lake even as 100,000 people displaced
Pakistan’s biggest lake might burst its banks after a last-ditch effort to drain its water in a controlled manner failed, a senior official has warned, even though the breach displaced up to 100,000 people from their homes. Lake Manchar in the southeastern Sindh province in Pakistan has had its water levels rise to dangerously high levels, especially because of the unprecedented monsoons that have claimed the lives of more than 1300 people in the country.Pakistan breached Manchar Lake over the weekend, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes. A minister said that it was aimed at saving more...
BBC
americanmilitarynews.com
4,500-Year-Old World Heritage Site in Pakistan Threatened by Catastrophic Floods
Pakistan’s record-breaking floods have killed least 1,200 people and imperiled millions of others, according to authorities in the country, who shared on Tuesday that a famed archeological site is now threatened by the water. Mohenjo-daro, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the southern Sindh province near the Indus River, is one of the best preserved ancient urban settlements in South Asia. Discovered in 1922, it contains the ruins of the largest city of the Indus civilization, which disappeared under mysterious circumstances some 4,500 years ago. The overflowing Indus River has not yet flooded the site, however heavy rain-fall has damaged the...
BBC
International Business Times
Children, Women Suffer From Water-borne Diseases As Pakistan Floods Recede
Children and women are becoming more vulnerable as tens of thousands of people suffer from infectious and water-borne diseases in flood-hit Pakistan, government data showed and UNICEF said on Friday, as the total death toll from the inundation surpassed 1,500. As flood waters begin to drain away, which officials say...
BBC
BBC
BBC
outbreaknewstoday.com
