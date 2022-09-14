ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
tipranks.com

Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors

Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September

Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: SoFi, Nucor, Starbucks, CSX & more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Starbucks – Shares of Starbucks gained nearly 1% after the company boosted its long-term forecast and said it expects double-digit growth for revenue and earnings per share over the next three years. Palo Alto Networks – Cybersecurity company Palo...
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
Kiplinger

Hedge Funds' 21 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Hedge funds as a group have a poor long-term track record, but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the putative smart money has been up to. Besides, you've got to give them credit where credit is due. Hedge funds as a group might not be generating positive returns in 2022, but hey, at least they're beating the broader market.
Benzinga

FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?

VFH - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs are also...
