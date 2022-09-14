ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners

This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
WKRC

Miami, Indiana, OSU, UC all make '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Miami University, Indiana University, Ohio State University and University of Cincinnati all made the '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list. The annual review was compiled by Niche, which says the ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics -- that includes access to bars, Greek life and more.
Fox 19

UC punter donates NIL profits to UC football walk-ons

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international student athlete at the University of Cincinnati announced that he is donating all profits made from merchandise sales with his name on it toward UC football walk-ons. UC’s punter, Mason Fletcher made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning, stating that he is not allowed to...
linknky.com

Principal promises to camp out on school roof to raise PTA membership

On Thursday, Burlington Elementary School will be hosting its monthly community event, where families and friends come together to read, learn and connect. This month’s theme is “glampout,” and families are encouraged to bring their tents and read with their students. “They’re coming into the building and...
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
delawareohiohistory.org

Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites

Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
linknky.com

First Point-Pickle Pickleball championship this Sunday

Sixteen teams will vie for the championship at the First Annual Point-Pickle Pickleball Tournament Scheduled for Sunday at The Five Seasons Family Sports Club at 345 Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills. “We have a full contingent of teams, with top competition,” said Paul Gerwe, chairman of the Event. “We’ll...
Isaac Mills
spectrumnews1.com

Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport

CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
consistentlycurious.com

11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio

Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
linknky.com

Blood test at St. Elizabeth can screen over 50 types of cancer

St. Elizabeth now has the ability to screen for over 50 different types of cancer through a blood test, the hospital announced this week. The test, known as Galleri, detects DNA from cancer cells in the bloodstream, including cancers that are normally difficult to detect. “This test is very good...
wnewsj.com

Homecoming parade preps BHS, fans for football Friday

It’s Homecoming Week at Blanchester and Thursday night the school held its annual Homecoming Parade through the streets of downtown. The Homecoming football game will be the culmination of the festivities. Goshen visits Barbour Memorial Field and will face the Wildcats 7 p.m. Friday night.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
