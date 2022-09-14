Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of The Gaines TavernSara BWalton, KY
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Loveland High School students named Week 5 Scholar Athletes of the Week for southwest region
LOVELAND, Ohio — Two student athletes from Loveland High School were recognized as Week 5 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the southwest region. Ethan Freeland plays on the Loveland High School football team. Ethan has been described as a “tremendous example of a student athlete both in the...
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
WKRC
Miami, Indiana, OSU, UC all make '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Miami University, Indiana University, Ohio State University and University of Cincinnati all made the '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list. The annual review was compiled by Niche, which says the ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics -- that includes access to bars, Greek life and more.
Fox 19
UC punter donates NIL profits to UC football walk-ons
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international student athlete at the University of Cincinnati announced that he is donating all profits made from merchandise sales with his name on it toward UC football walk-ons. UC’s punter, Mason Fletcher made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning, stating that he is not allowed to...
linknky.com
Principal promises to camp out on school roof to raise PTA membership
On Thursday, Burlington Elementary School will be hosting its monthly community event, where families and friends come together to read, learn and connect. This month’s theme is “glampout,” and families are encouraged to bring their tents and read with their students. “They’re coming into the building and...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
delawareohiohistory.org
Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites
Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
linknky.com
First Point-Pickle Pickleball championship this Sunday
Sixteen teams will vie for the championship at the First Annual Point-Pickle Pickleball Tournament Scheduled for Sunday at The Five Seasons Family Sports Club at 345 Thomas More Parkway in Crestview Hills. “We have a full contingent of teams, with top competition,” said Paul Gerwe, chairman of the Event. “We’ll...
Miami Valley seniors react to potential Social Security increase
"Your heating bill. I've always had high heating bills in the wintertime, so I would say it would help on heating bills," Edwards said.
spectrumnews1.com
Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport
CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
eaglecountryonline.com
South Dearborn Regional Sewer District Announces Treatment Plant Modernization & Expansion
Utility infrastructure investment project will support ongoing growth of Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora and Dearborn County. South Dearborn Regional Sewer District. Image capture: Aug 2021 © 2022 Google. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Wastewater needs of the growing river cities area of Dearborn County will be satisfied for years to come thanks...
consistentlycurious.com
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
linknky.com
Blood test at St. Elizabeth can screen over 50 types of cancer
St. Elizabeth now has the ability to screen for over 50 different types of cancer through a blood test, the hospital announced this week. The test, known as Galleri, detects DNA from cancer cells in the bloodstream, including cancers that are normally difficult to detect. “This test is very good...
wnewsj.com
Homecoming parade preps BHS, fans for football Friday
It’s Homecoming Week at Blanchester and Thursday night the school held its annual Homecoming Parade through the streets of downtown. The Homecoming football game will be the culmination of the festivities. Goshen visits Barbour Memorial Field and will face the Wildcats 7 p.m. Friday night.
dayton.com
George’s Family Restaurant has new owners: ‘We just want to preserve the All-American diner that it is’
A family restaurant dating back to 1994 has a new set of owners. Steve Socrates and his girlfriend, Samantha McFarland, are the new owners of George’s Family Restaurant, located at 5216 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. Socrates told Dayton.com he is from the Dayton area and was looking for...
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County offers free tampons in bathrooms to help address 'period poverty'
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County has installed more than 70 no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms at county-owned buildings as a “small but meaningful step” toward addressing systemic gender inequalities, according to Commissioner Denise Driehaus. What You Need To Know. Hamilton County installed 74 no-cost period product...
Superintendent at Butler County school under investigation
BUTLER COUNTY — A Superintendent at Lakota Local Schools is under investigation after a complaint was filed by a member of the community. A complaint was filed against Matt Miller on Aug. 22 with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO. Lakota Board...
WLWT 5
Goodwill locates son of WWII soldier whose letters were found in donation box
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Wartime letters found at a northern Kentucky Goodwill have been returned to the writer’s family. The letters were written 80 years ago by Navy seaman Robert Ballantine during World War II. One letter was composed at sea, postmarked Jan. 27, 1943. "You'll hear from me...
